‘GOAT’ OTT Release: Vijay’s Film To Premiere on This Platform After Theatrical Run

The Thalapathy Vijay-led ‘GOAT’ opened in theatres today (September 5) amid much fanfare and received positive reviews from the star’s fans. Here is an exciting update about the film. It will premiere on Netflix after its theatrical run, allowing viewers to watch it from the comforts of their homes.

Vijay’s ‘GOAT’ OTT Release: Tamil Biggie To Premiere On Netflix

Vijay’s GOAT, one of the biggest films of the year, is finally out in theatres. It is expected to collect nearly Rs 100 crore at the Worldwide box office on the first day despite the somewhat mixed word-of-mouth. Amid this, here is an exciting update for fans. As per an India Today report, the film will premiere on Netflix after what promises to be a good theatrical run.

An official announcement is yet to be made. However, one can expect the film to land on the platform after four weeks as is the case with most Tamil flicks. Interestingly, Leo too is available on the same platform. Master, on the other hand, is available to stream on Prime Video, One needs to subscribe to these services to watch the films at no additional cost.

About GOAT

‘GOAT’ is billed as a science-fiction drama centered around time travel, featuring Vijay in dual roles. The film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Mohan, Vaibhav, and Sneha, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, known for his work on ‘Raam’.

The first single, ‘Whistle Podu’, has resonated with fans due to its vibrant beats and holds special appeal for Chennai Super Kings supporters.

This marks Vijay’s first film release since ‘Leo’, an action-packed entry in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed Loki Cinematic Universe (LCU), which also includes ‘Vikram’ and ‘Kaithi’. The cast of ‘Leo’ featured Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Anurag Kashyap, Trisha, and Priya Anand. After ‘GOAT’ , Vijay is slated to work on one more project before shifting his focus to politics. ‘GOAT’ premiered on September 5.