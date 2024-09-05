‘HIT The Third Case’ First Look: Nani Plays A Dangerous Cop In New Film

Nani is one of the most popular names in the Telugu film industry. On Thursday, September 5, he shared the first look of 'HIT The Third Case'.

Nani is one of the most popular names in the Telugu film industry. He enjoys a strong fan following because of his impressive screen presence and sincere performances. He has starred in quite a few well-received films such as ‘Eega’ and ‘Dasara’ and proved he is a force to reckon with. On Thursday, September 5, he shared the first look of ‘HIT The Third Case’.

‘HIT The Third Case’ First Look Out

Nani will soon be seen in ‘HIT The Third Case’, one of the most talked about films of his career. It has created a great deal of buzz among fans as it is a follow up to the critically acclaimed ‘HIT 2’. On Thursday, September 5, Nani shared the first look poster of the third HIT film. In it, the ‘Natural Star’ is seen in a ferocious avatar. In his post, he described this character as “less of a cop more of a criminal”.

“Less of a cop More of a criminal Arjun Sarkaar takes charge #Nani32 is #HITTheThirdCase Blood gates will open May 1st 2025 🔥🪓 #Hit3 Hunter’s Command,” read the post.

Nani also shared video featuring his character from HIT The Third Case. In it, he is seen in a fierce avatar and comes across as a fearless man who does things his way. The film is set to hit screens on May 1, 2025.

Busy Time For Nani

Nani, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. His latest film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is doing well at the box office. He will soon be seen in ‘HIT 3’, which features him as a cop. He also has a film with Srikanth Odela in his kitty. The two previously collaborated on ‘Dasara’, which did well at the box office and received rave reviews. It starred Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. These films are likely to feature violent narratives and won’t be suitable for children.