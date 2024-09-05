Vijay's GOAT is produced by AGS Entertainment. Its CEO took to X to wish Vijay on the film’s release and shared a photo with the actor.

Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘GOAT’, one of the biggest Tamil films of the year, opened in theatres on September 5 amid much fanfare. The Venkat Prabhu-helmed film is produced by AGS Entertainment. Its CEO took to X to wish Vijay on the film’s release and shared a photo with him.

Archana Kalpathi Shares Photo With Vijay

Archana Kalpathi, the CEO of AGS Entertainment, shares a strong rapport with actor Vijay. Thalapathy previously collaborated with the banner on ‘Bigil’ and has now teamed up with it for GOAT.

The Venkat Prabhu-directed film hit screens today (September 5). On the special day, Archana took to X to share an unseen photo with Thalapathy Vijay. In it, the two are seen enjoying a light moment.

Here is the post

‘GOAT’ created a great deal of buzz among fans prior to its release as it marks Vijay’s first collaboration with Venkat Prabhu, who is best known for his work on the Ajith Kumar-led ‘Mankatha’.

What’s ‘GOAT’ About?

‘GOAT’ is said to be a science-fiction drama about time travel. It features Vijay in a double role. . Its cast includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Mohan, Vaibhav, and Sneha. The film’s music has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, best known for his work on ‘Raam’.

The first single, titled ‘Whistle Podu’, has clicked with fans thanks to its energetic beats. It also had special significance for Chennai Super Kings fans. GOAT is Vijay’s first release after ‘Leo’. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-helmed actioner was a part of the Loki Cinematic Universe (LCU), which includes ‘Vikram’ and ‘Kaithi’. The Vijay-fronted film’s cast included Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Anurag Kashyap, Trisha, and Priya Anand. Vijay is set to do one more film after GOAT before turning his attention to politics. ‘GOAT’ hit screens on September 5.