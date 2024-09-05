‘GOAT’ hit screens today amid fanfare. According to Ramesh Bala, a trade tracker, the Venkat Prabhu-directed film is set to collect nearly Rs 100 crore worldwide on the first day.

The Thalapathy Vijay-led GOAT opened in theatres on Thursday (September 5) much to the delight of fans. The actioner created a fair deal of buzz among fans prior to its release with its gripping trailer.

The fact that it features Vijay in two distinct avatars has further added to the curiosity surrounding it. These factors are expected to help it open to a sensational response at the box office.

Vijay’s ‘GOAT’ Set To Rule The Box Office

Vijay’s latest film ‘GOAT’ hit screens today amid fanfare. According to Ramesh Bala, a trade tracker, the Venkat Prabhu-directed film is set to collect nearly Rs 100 crore worldwide on the first day. The collections in Tamil Nadu are set to be equally impressive.

“It should do around Rs 100 crore at the worldwide levelIn Tamil Nadu, the gross collection should be around Rs 30 crore. The figure will be at par with that of Jailer as the release pattern is similar. It has already beaten Indian 2 in advance sales alone and will be the highest opener of the year in Tamil Nadu” he told NewsX.

‘GOAT’ is Vijay’s first release after ‘Leo’, which hit screens last year. The actioner was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and featured Thalapathy in a new avatar. ‘Leo’ did well at the box office despite mixed reviews.

About ‘GOAT’

‘GOAT’ is said to be a science-fiction drama about time travel. It features Vijay in a double role. . Its cast includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Mohan, Vaibhav, and Sneha. The film’s music has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, best known for his work on ‘Raam’. The first single, titled ‘Whistle Podu’, has garnered attention with its energetic beats. It also had special significance for Chennai Super Kings fans.

GOAT will be Vijay’s first release after ‘Leo’. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-helmed actioner was a part of the Loki Cinematic Universe (LCU), which includes Vikram and Kaithi. The Vijay-fronted film’s cast included Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Anurag Kashyap, Trisha, and Priya Anand, Vijay is set to do one more film after GOAT before turning his attention to politics.

GOAT premiered in theatres on September 5.