Home > Entertainment > Got A Lot Of Love To Give, Says Scarlett Johansson On Kissing Videos With Jonathan Bailey Going Viral

Got A Lot Of Love To Give, Says Scarlett Johansson On Kissing Videos With Jonathan Bailey Going Viral

Scarlett Johansson playfully addressed viral red carpet kisses with co-star Jonathan Bailey during the Jurassic World Rebirth promo tour. She praised Bailey’s charm and expressed excitement over finally joining the Jurassic franchise, calling the experience “unbelievable.”

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 26, 2025 20:43:40 IST

Scarlett Johansson has addressed the recent wave of online attention sparked by her playful red carpet kisses with ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ co-star Jonathan Bailey, brushing off the viral frenzy with humour and warmth.

During appearances in both London and New York for the promotional tour of the latest ‘Jurassic Park’ instalment, Johansson and Bailey were photographed exchanging lighthearted kisses on the red carpet, images that quickly made the rounds on social media.

The two actors, co-starring in the highly anticipated sequel, appeared visibly at ease and affectionate during the events.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Johansson said, “He’s a lovable guy, what can I say? I don’t know, we’re friendly people,” as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress also said, “Nothing surprises me these days,” adding, “But yeah, I’ve got a lot of love to give, what can I say?”
Johansson, known for her roles in ‘Avengers’ and ‘Marriage Story’, has spoken with clear enthusiasm about joining the Jurassic franchise, something she said has been a long time coming.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she called the experience “unbelievable,” sharing that she had been hoping to land a role in the series for over a decade.

“When I first heard that there was a new Jurassic movie coming, and that it had a female lead my age, it felt surreal,” Johansson said.

“I was actually in the middle of filming Eleanor the Great at the time, so it was a lot to juggle. I had these geeked-out, fangirl moments–but then I had to put those aside and focus,” she said. 

(With inputs from ANI)

