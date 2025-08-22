Govinda’s Marriage Shocker: Wife Ssunita Ahuja’s Cheating And Cruelty Claims, ‘Mujhe Aur Kisipe Vishwas Nahi Hai’

Bollywood’s much-loved couple, Govinda and Ssunita Ahuja, has dropped a shocking bombshell after 37 years of marriage. Ssunita’s divorce petition filed in December towards the end of 2024 accuses Govinda of alleged cheating, cruelty and desertion is whirling the world of their fans to shock.

A Marriage Under the Microscope: Ssunita’s Explosive Allegations

Under adultery, cruelty, and desertion within the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, Ssunita Ahuja has filed divorce petition at the Bandra Family Court. Sources further claim that the tiff was due to differences between the couple in lifestyle. Ssunita seems to have indicated her husband’s so-called cheating by hinting in some interviews.

She said that they haven’t stayed together as Govinda has his bungalow, while she lives with their two children, Tina and Yashvardhan. Adding further complications to the matter, Ssunita’s very open statements about Govinda’s spending his free time after turning 60, implying an upcoming affair, left speculation flowing.

Again, Govinda did not attend the first hearings on divorce. Though counseled by the courts since June 2025 for their reconciliation, the outcome remains uncertain.

Sunita’s Breakdown in YouTube vlog

In her recent vlog, Ssunita finally bore her silenceand said, “I kept asking Maa to bless me with this marriage so that I could live a good life. I trust the goddess completely, and she fulfilled all my wishes. I married Govinda, and she blessed me with two wonderful children.”

Govinda’s love story began in 1987 when he met Ssunita, the sister of Govinda’s uncle’s known. The couple went through a 40-year journey but faced rough weather early on, even culminating in Govinda’s short engagement break to pursue the actress Neelam, only for Sunita to win him back.

Ssunita further added, “Koi bhi mera ghar todne ki koshish kare…jo bhi mera dil dukhayega, yeh Maa Kali sabke gale kaat k rakh degi. Ek acche insaan ko, acchi aurat ko dukh dena acchi baat nahi hai. Mujhe aur kisipe vishwas nahi hai.”

Recent interviews from Ssunita have indicated a change from playful banter to stress and an admission that she does not feel safe anymore. The statements made about Govinda were on how he really never took her for holidays or even movie dates, which the public got to see during the heightening emotional distance.

Family and Fans Weigh In on the Rift

Various levels of reaction made the couple’s differences. People like Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah debunk the rumors of divorce in his family while producer Pahlaj Nihalani makes a stand by saying that their “eternal love” shall thrive amidst adversity, such as allegations with other women.

While fans seem to be torn, the internet bustles with activity over Ssunita’s adamant statements and even more over Govinda’s silence. Bollywood waits as the drama continues unfolding whether the two legends will put things back or finally f.

