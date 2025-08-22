LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Govinda’s Marriage Shocker: Wife Ssunita Ahuja’s Cheating And Cruelty Claims, ‘Mujhe Aur Kisipe Vishwas Nahi Hai’

Govinda’s Marriage Shocker: Wife Ssunita Ahuja’s Cheating And Cruelty Claims, ‘Mujhe Aur Kisipe Vishwas Nahi Hai’

Govinda and Ssunita Ahuja's 37-year marriage looks very much to be on the rocks as it undergoes some hot divorce drama. Ssunita accuses Govinda of infidelities and cruelty and goes on spilling tea. Is this legendary pair of lovebirds heading towards a split?

Sunita Ahuja Drags Govinda to Divorce Court!
Sunita Ahuja Drags Govinda to Divorce Court!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 22, 2025 15:39:00 IST

Bollywood’s much-loved couple, Govinda and Ssunita Ahuja, has dropped a shocking bombshell after 37 years of marriage. Ssunita’s divorce petition filed in December towards the end of 2024 accuses Govinda of alleged cheating, cruelty and desertion is whirling the world of their fans to shock. 

A Marriage Under the Microscope: Ssunita’s Explosive Allegations 

Under adultery, cruelty, and desertion within the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, Ssunita Ahuja has filed divorce petition at the Bandra Family Court. Sources further claim that the tiff was due to differences between the couple in lifestyle. Ssunita seems to have indicated her husband’s so-called cheating by hinting in some interviews.

She said that they haven’t stayed together as Govinda has his bungalow, while she lives with their two children, Tina and Yashvardhan. Adding further complications to the matter, Ssunita’s very open statements about Govinda’s spending his free time after turning 60, implying an upcoming affair, left speculation flowing.

Again, Govinda did not attend the first hearings on divorce. Though counseled by the courts since June 2025 for their reconciliation, the outcome remains uncertain.

Sunita’s Breakdown in YouTube vlog

In her recent vlog, Ssunita finally bore her silenceand said, “I kept asking Maa to bless me with this marriage so that I could live a good life. I trust the goddess completely, and she fulfilled all my wishes. I married Govinda, and she blessed me with two wonderful children.”

Govinda’s love story began in 1987 when he met Ssunita, the sister of Govinda’s uncle’s known. The couple went through a 40-year journey but faced rough weather early on, even culminating in Govinda’s short engagement break to pursue the actress Neelam, only for Sunita to win him back. 

Ssunita further added, “Koi bhi mera ghar todne ki koshish kare…jo bhi mera dil dukhayega, yeh Maa Kali sabke gale kaat k rakh degi. Ek acche insaan ko, acchi aurat ko dukh dena acchi baat nahi hai. Mujhe aur kisipe vishwas nahi hai.”

Recent interviews from Ssunita have indicated a change from playful banter to stress and an admission that she does not feel safe anymore. The statements made about Govinda were on how he really never took her for holidays or even movie dates, which the public got to see during the heightening emotional distance.

Family and Fans Weigh In on the Rift

Various levels of reaction made the couple’s differences. People like Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah debunk the rumors of divorce in his family while producer Pahlaj Nihalani makes a stand by saying that their “eternal love” shall thrive amidst adversity, such as allegations with other women.

While fans seem to be torn, the internet bustles with activity over Ssunita’s adamant statements and even more over Govinda’s silence. Bollywood waits as the drama continues unfolding whether the two legends will put things back or finally f.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon’s Bold Take On Bollywood’s Pay Disparity: Why Female-Led Films Aren’t Given Bigger Budgets

Tags: BollywoodNewscelebrity divorcegovindaSsunita

RELATED News

How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
‘Change Behind The Bushes’: Karisma Kapoor’s Candid Look At Vintage Bollywood

LATEST NEWS

Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Zelenskyy Holds Discussion With Netherlands PM Over Security Arrangements from US-European Allies
Govinda’s Marriage Shocker: Wife Ssunita Ahuja’s Cheating And Cruelty Claims, ‘Mujhe Aur Kisipe Vishwas Nahi Hai’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Govinda’s Marriage Shocker: Wife Ssunita Ahuja’s Cheating And Cruelty Claims, ‘Mujhe Aur Kisipe Vishwas Nahi Hai’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Govinda’s Marriage Shocker: Wife Ssunita Ahuja’s Cheating And Cruelty Claims, ‘Mujhe Aur Kisipe Vishwas Nahi Hai’
Govinda’s Marriage Shocker: Wife Ssunita Ahuja’s Cheating And Cruelty Claims, ‘Mujhe Aur Kisipe Vishwas Nahi Hai’
Govinda’s Marriage Shocker: Wife Ssunita Ahuja’s Cheating And Cruelty Claims, ‘Mujhe Aur Kisipe Vishwas Nahi Hai’
Govinda’s Marriage Shocker: Wife Ssunita Ahuja’s Cheating And Cruelty Claims, ‘Mujhe Aur Kisipe Vishwas Nahi Hai’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?