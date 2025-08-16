Grueling Working Hours Causing Problems Between Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet? Duo Working Out Issues After Actor Misses Her Birthday

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still together, despite the rumours swirling after he missed her 28th birthday bash. People started whispering about a possible breakup, but honestly, their schedules are just insane right now.

Timothée’s stuck in Budapest, grinding away on the Dune set, while Kylie’s juggling work and being a mom back in LA. She did fly out to see him in July but it’s still a brutal 12-hour haul each way.

They’re not calling it quits, though. According to sources close to them, they FaceTime almost every day and, sure, they miss each other, but things are totally fine between them.

And the distance isn’t letting up anytime soon. Timothée’s headed off to Jordan and Abu Dhabi next for more filming.

Kylie didn’t let any of this bring down her birthday. She had a pretty stylish dinner party, thanks to her sister Kendall, complete with a painting session, photo booth pics, and a pile of cakes.

Kylie posted about it on Instagram, gushing about her family and calling it her “best birthday ever.” The Instagram star even gave Kendall a big shout-out for pulling it all together.

Timothée Chalamet busy with Marty Supreme

Meanwhile, Timothée’s been promoting his new film, Marty Supreme, and Kylie’s showing her support online. She even liked the trailer he posted. Little things, but they add up.

Earlier this summer, they squeezed in a quick trip to France together, right after Kylie went to Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ wedding in Italy. Schedules are nuts, so their time together is pretty limited these days, but they’re making it work. Kylie flies out when she can, and they both seem happy with how they’re handling all the chaos.

Timothée’s gearing up for a few exhausting months, so he’s just trying to relax whenever he gets the chance.

Kylie and Timothée have been seeing each other since April 2023, but they kept it pretty low-key at first. Their first public appearance together was at a Beyoncé concert, and then this May, they finally hit the red carpet together at the David Di Donatello Awards in Rome.

