Home > Entertainment > 'Hamari Chutney Ban Jaati': Aasif Sheikh Recalls Shocking Accident That Nearly Killed Him and Ravi Kishan on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Set

‘Hamari Chutney Ban Jaati’: Aasif Sheikh Recalls Shocking Accident That Nearly Killed Him and Ravi Kishan on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Set

The trailer launch of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! – Fun on the Run took an unexpected turn when actor Aasif Sheikh shared a chilling on-set incident that could have turned fatal.

Aasif Sheikh Recalls Shocking Accident That Nearly Killed Him and Ravi Kishan. Photos: X
Aasif Sheikh Recalls Shocking Accident That Nearly Killed Him and Ravi Kishan. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 19, 2026 09:03:42 IST

‘Hamari Chutney Ban Jaati’: Aasif Sheikh Recalls Shocking Accident That Nearly Killed Him and Ravi Kishan on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Set

The trailer launch of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! – Fun on the Run took an unexpected turn when actor Aasif Sheikh shared a chilling on-set incident that could have turned fatal. As the beloved television franchise prepares for its big-screen debut, the cast opened up about a terrifying moment from the shoot that left everyone shaken. 

Recalling the incident, Aasif revealed that a massive tree suddenly came crashing down between him and co-star Ravi Kishan on the very first day at a new location. “Hmari chutney ban jaati,” he said, underscoring just how close they came to a serious tragedy. 

Shocking Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Set Accident 

Recounting the frightening episode, Aasif Sheikh said the mishap occurred on the very first day of filming at a new location. He revealed that he and co-star Ravi Kishan were seated together, casually having coffee, when a huge tree suddenly collapsed between them. 

Describing the moment, Aasif said a tree nearly 12-14 feet tall fell right in the space separating them, adding that had either of them been standing there, the consequences could have been fatal- “It happened on our first day at a new location. Ravi and I were sitting next to each other, sipping coffee, when a tree nearly 12 to 13 feet tall fell right between us. Had either of us been standing there, hamari chutney ban jaati.”

Ravi Kishan further explained that the tree was extremely heavy and its fall sent shockwaves across the set. “The tree must have weighed around 500 kilos. It fell with a massive boom, and I ended up bruising my shoulder during the incident,” he said, noting that the incident could have turned much worse. 

Ravi Kishan Back on Set in 30 Minutes After Mishap

Producer Sanjay Kohli also spoke about the tense aftermath, revealing that the entire cast and crew were left stunned for nearly half an hour. Ravi Kishan was given immediate medical treatment for his injury, but to everyone’s surprise, he returned to the set shortly afterward.  “Within 30 minutes, Ravi was back on set saying, ‘Chalo, karte hai shooting,’” Kohli recalled, lauding the actor’s commitment and professionalism. 

Despite the close call, the team stayed resilient and resumed filming with a positive mindset. The incident highlighted how unpredictable film shoots can be, even on sets dedicated to comedy and entertainment. 

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Movie Release Date 

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! – Fun on the Run boasts an ensemble cast featuring Shubhangi Atre, Vidisha Srivastava, Rohitashv Gour, Mukesh Tiwari, and Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua. 

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Movie is set to hit theaters on February 6, 2026. The film is set to deliver an entertaining cinematic experience, strengthened by the cast’s camaraderie and the team’s spirit of resilience behind the scenes. 

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 9:03 AM IST
