LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Happy Birthday Mammootty: Mohanlal to Prithviraj Sukumara, South film stars extend heartfelt wishes for actor as he turns 74

Happy Birthday Mammootty: Mohanlal to Prithviraj Sukumara, South film stars extend heartfelt wishes for actor as he turns 74

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 12:35:06 IST

Happy Birthday Mammootty: Mohanlal to Prithviraj Sukumara, South film stars extend heartfelt wishes for actor as he turns 74

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 7 (ANI): Superstar Mammootty has turned 74 years old today. The actor, who has been in the movie industry for over four decades, received heartfelt birthday wishes from the film fraternity and the fans.

Prior to all birthday wishes, the actor Mammootty took to his Instagram handle to express his gratitude for the love received from his fans and the Almighty. He shared a photo in which he was seen standing beside a car at the riverside.

Wearing a shirt and a lungi, the actor seems to be enjoying the scenic view, as seen in the photo. While sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “Love and Thanks to All and The Almighty.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty)

From one superstar to another, Mohanlal also shared a heartfelt wish to Mammootty on his 74th birthday. The actor shared a photo with Mammotty which features the duo sitting on a couch, signifying their brotherhood.

“Happy Birthday Dear Ichakka,” wrote Mohanlal on his X handle.

The ‘Premam’ fame actor Nivin Pauly also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for the actor on Sunday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nivin Pauly shared a photo of Mammootty, who is looking stylish in white trousers and a shirt as he poses.

“Happy Birthday my dearest Mammukka,” wrote Nivin Pauly on his Instagram story.

Happy Birthday Mammootty: Mohanlal to Prithviraj Sukumara, South film stars extend heartfelt wishes for actor as he turns 74

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a monochrome photo of the superstar, wishing him a “happy birthday”. He shared the photo and birthday wish on his Instagram handle today.

Happy Birthday Mammootty: Mohanlal to Prithviraj Sukumara, South film stars extend heartfelt wishes for actor as he turns 74

Apart from the film industry, the politicians also extended their best wishes to Mammootty on his 74th birthday.

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, called Mammootty a “cultural icon” while wishing him good “health” and a “long life” on his birthday.

Taking to his X handle, Pinarayi Vijayan wrote, “Warm birthday wishes to @mammukka. As an artist and cultural icon, he holds a special place in our hearts. Wishing him good health and a long life to continue enthralling us with his stellar performances.”

In over four decades of his career, Mammootty has earned numerous accolades, including three National Awards.

The actor is known for films including Ahimsa, Sandhyakku Virinja Poovu, Karutha Pakshikal, Bramayugam, Kannur Squad and others. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bramayugamentertainmentmammootty-birthdaymohanlalNivin PaulyPinarayi Vijayan

RELATED News

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Rare celestial event to be observed in India, Australia, Middle East, Europe and more
Toronto Film Festival 2025: Bobby Deol represents Dharmendra at 'Sholay' 4K version gala screening
Is Bigg Boss 19 Star Abhishek Bajaj Married? Wedding Pics Of TV Star Go Viral, Leaving Fans Shocked
"May this win inspire more voices for women in cinema": Anuparna Roy on her Best Director award in Venice Film Festival
Lunar Eclipse 2025: Ganga Aarti performs in Varanasi ahead of rare celestial event

LATEST NEWS

Monkeys vs Apes: Comparing Behavior, Physical Traits, Habitat, and Diet In Primates
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin highlights Tamil heritage, welfare initiatives, overseas engagement in London
Breaking: Mumbai High-Rise Fire, Blaze Erupts In 24-Storey Dahisar Building
Pakistan Gears Up For Inaugural T20I Tri Series This November
Russia Develops World’s First Cancer Vaccine With 100% Efficacy, Here’s When It Could Be Publicly Available
"They are doing this now when elections are close, and Trump's pressure is mounting": Mallikarjun Kharge on GST reforms
Japan PM Ishiba Shigeru announces resignation
Who Is Iryna Zarutska? Her Shocking Murder Has Left the U.S. Stunned and Scared!
Assam CM Sarma announces Rs 5 crore to Himachal CM Relief Fund for flood relief
70% of smart home devices vulnerable to cyberattacks: Cyber Security Council
Happy Birthday Mammootty: Mohanlal to Prithviraj Sukumara, South film stars extend heartfelt wishes for actor as he turns 74

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Happy Birthday Mammootty: Mohanlal to Prithviraj Sukumara, South film stars extend heartfelt wishes for actor as he turns 74

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Happy Birthday Mammootty: Mohanlal to Prithviraj Sukumara, South film stars extend heartfelt wishes for actor as he turns 74
Happy Birthday Mammootty: Mohanlal to Prithviraj Sukumara, South film stars extend heartfelt wishes for actor as he turns 74
Happy Birthday Mammootty: Mohanlal to Prithviraj Sukumara, South film stars extend heartfelt wishes for actor as he turns 74
Happy Birthday Mammootty: Mohanlal to Prithviraj Sukumara, South film stars extend heartfelt wishes for actor as he turns 74

QUICK LINKS