Pawan Kalyan, who turns a year older today (September 2) is one of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry. The mass hero enjoys a dedicated fan following because of his larger-than-life screen presence and energetic performances. While everyone is aware of his enviable body of work, not many may know that one of his biggest hits has a special connection with Salman Khan.

Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Gabbar Singh’ Was A Remake Of ‘Dabangg’

‘Gabbar Singh’ (2012) is one of the biggest hits of Pawan Kalyan’s career. The film featured him in the role of a cop who danced to his tune and proved to be a feast for the mass audience. Interestingly, it was a remake of the Bollywood biggie ‘Dabangg’, which featured Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey.

The Hindi film was directed by Abhinav Kashyap and became a rage among the masses with its memorable dialogues and action scenes. The Harish Shankar-helmed ‘Gabbar Singh’, much like ‘Dabangg’, featured a liberal dose of “dialoguebaazi” and action . The Telugu film featured Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and marked her first collaboration with the ‘Power Star’.

‘Gabbar Singh’ was followed by ‘Sardaar Gabbar Singh’, which did not do well at the box office. The sequel starred Kajal Aggarwal as the female protagonist and received flak for its underwhelming screenplay.

Busy Time For Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kaltyan will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited ‘OG’, one of the biggest films of its career. Directed by Sujeeth of ‘Saaho’ fame,it is billed as a gangster drama with plenty of action scenes. Going by its first glimpse, it revolves around a deadly and violent kingpin with a dark past. ‘OG’ is expected to feature action scenes and elevation sequences.

Its cast includes Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, Emraan Hashmi, and Sriya Reddy. The film is produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment, the banner behind SS Rajamouli’s 2022 blockbuster ‘RRR