Happy Birthday Tara Sutaria: Hit Movies, Achievements & Net Worth

Happy Birthday Tara Sutaria! Explore her hit movies, achievements, early life, and 2025 net worth.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 19, 2025 10:47:44 IST

Tara Sutaria is a renowned Bollywood actress who is celebrating her birthday today. Her charm on screen, talent, engaging screen presence, and stylish fashion sense has quickly turned her into one of the young stars we have been excited about. Here we take a look back at Tara Sutaria’s career, achievements, films, and she assumes beyond that.

Early Life & Career Beginnings

Tara started her career as an actress on Disney India, appearing in shows such as: The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir, and Oye Jassie. She is also a trained singer and has performed at local and international importances. Tara’s role early on in TV helped her establish confidence to proceed to the next level with a loyal following.

Bollywood Debut & Hit Movies

 Tara made her debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2, released in 2019. Tara was appreciated for her performance and soon appeared in films such as:

  • Marjaavaan
  • Tadap
  • Ek Villain Returns
  • Heropanti 2

Tara has made a mark on the Bollywood industry in her early career with her romantic roles and expressive acting, setting herself apart from the new-age Bollywood actress.

Achievements and Recognition

Besides acting, Tara also has a remarkable singing voice and has well put together style on and off the red carpet. Her big wins in awards and accolades have made her one of the most exciting rising stars of her generation. Her gusto also makes her a favorite for countless designers, and she is loved by millions.

Tara Sutaria’s Net Worth

In 2025, Tara’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹15–20 crore. Much of her income comes from movies, endorsements, events, and social media collaborations. She is connected to a number of luxury and lifestyle brands.

Celebrating Tara Today

On her birthday, and along with her fans, we celebrate Tara’s journey to date—from Disney star to hungering and dynamic actress rising in Bollywood with a bright future ahead.

This article is based on publicly available information and estimates. Net worth figures and career details may vary across sources. This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only.

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 10:47 AM IST
