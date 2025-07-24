LIVE TV
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Pawan Kalyan Shines In A Period Actioner Let Down By VFX And Pacing Issues

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Pawan Kalyan Shines In A Period Actioner Let Down By VFX And Pacing Issues

Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited period action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 delivers grand visuals and action, but struggles with uneven storytelling and weak VFX. Despite mixed reviews, the film opened strong in Telugu states, driven by Kalyan's star power. Its future now depends on word of mouth, with Part 2 already announced.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu (Image Credit- X)
Hari Hara Veera Mallu (Image Credit- X)

Published By: Aradhna Khurana
Published: July 24, 2025 22:29:34 IST

After years of production issues and waiting by hundreds of thousands of fans, Pawan Kalyan’s long-awaited period action film “Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit,” is finally in theaters! The historical action film is based on the glory of the Mughal-era of the 17th century, and stars the Power Star as part historical outlaw and part dharma savior. While the film has garnered excitement with the usual fanfare that accompanies the release, such as parties across the Telugu states, early reviews and audience reactions seem to indicate a level of mixed reception with thrilling highs while others note glaring lows.

Grand Sets And Action Shine, But Storytelling In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Feels Uneven

Director Krish Jagarlamudi and later the replacement Jyothi Krishna tries to craft a story of rebellion, heist, and re-krishimagination of history.The first sequences of the film, particularly the wealthy,The jewel-encrusted film sets of the royal interiors and bazaars provide an almost exquisite visual canvas. As action film sequences, this exemplifies action film sequences at its apex and provides a measure of the white-knuckle excitement that comes with attentive effort to elaborate an otherwise tedious action film period epic.

Yet, the narrative, which ambitiously blends fact and fiction, struggles – the pacing is uneven. The story, about Veera Mallu’s attempt to reclaim the Koh-i-Noor diamond and his subsequent rebellion against Aurangzeb, could be pursued but at times feels submerged. The tone changes suddenly at times, undercutting the dramatic episodes by the introduction of ill-timed humor.

Despite weak pacing and visual effects, Hari Hara Veera Mallu had an impressive opening

One of the major points of discussion around “Hari Hara Veera Mallu” has been its visual effects, especially extensive battles or magical aspects, have been panned for appearing to be lacking in sheen.  At the end of the day, however, despite the harsh criticism, Pawan Kalyan’s stardom alone has guaranteed a good opening. Reports from early responses stated that in  Telugu-speaking states, the film had a good opening day based on huge advance bookings and the zeal of his fan following. However, the film’s continued run in theatres will hinge on the word of mouth.

The mixed opening responses indicate that the film will be required to fight through its narrative and technical issues to stay in theatres. With the announcement of “Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 2 – Battlefield,” the producers have already shown that they are committed to seeing the story through to completion. 

Also Read:  Box Office Clash: Can Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Beat Ram Charan’s Game Changer?

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Pawan Kalyan Shines In A Period Actioner Let Down By VFX And Pacing Issues
