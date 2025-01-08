Home
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Has Pamela Anderson Been Lying About Her No Make-Up Look? Fans Claim 'She's Cheating' After Golden Globes Appearance

Has Pamela Anderson Been Lying About Her No Make-Up Look? Fans Claim ‘She’s Cheating’ After Golden Globes Appearance

Pamela Anderson turned heads at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2025, where she made a statement with her natural beauty.

The Baywatch star attended the event in an elegant black gown by Oscar de la Renta, featuring a ruched bodice, paired with matching opera gloves. Her accessories, including black heels, a clutch, and sparkling Pandora jewelry, complemented the look.

However, it was her minimal makeup that sparked much debate.

Controversy Over Natural Look

While many admired Anderson’s natural beauty, others criticized her for not fully adhering to her commitment to going makeup-free. Some pointed out that although her makeup appeared minimal, it was still noticeable.

Comments on social media ranged from recognizing the light foundation and eyebrow pencil to noting the presence of lip gloss and mascara. One user commented, “She’s definitely cheating on the makeup spectrum,” while others acknowledged that her overall look was still beautiful, despite the makeup.

Loyal Fans Comes To Pamela Anderson’s Rescue

Despite the controversy, Anderson received much praise from her supporters. Many fans expressed admiration for her graceful aging and her decision to embrace a makeup-free look.

One fan praised her as an inspiration, saying, “You are an inspiration to every woman!” Others noted that Anderson was more beautiful than ever, applauding her natural look. One fan even called her the “main reason” they watched the Golden Globes, expressing their love for her performance in The Last Showgirl.

Pamela Anderson’s Journey to Self-Acceptance

Anderson has previously discussed her decision to ditch makeup as part of a larger journey to reconnect with her true self. In an interview with Drew Barrymore in October 2024, Anderson shared that her decision stemmed from an identity crisis, where she realized she had spent much of her life “playing characters.” After feeling sick doing things like posing for Playboy, Anderson wanted to break free from the roles she had created and rediscover who she truly was.

Anderson’s makeup-free look first attracted attention at Paris Fashion Week in 2023, and since then, she has embraced the freedom that comes with going without makeup. She described the change as liberating, stating, “It’s taken a while. I’ve had my little journey with it. We all are our own worst critics.”

At the Golden Globes, Pamela Anderson was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama for her role in The Last Showgirl, where she portrayed a seasoned showgirl facing an uncertain future.

This marked her first Golden Globe nomination. She was accompanied by her 28-year-old son, Brandon Thomas Lee, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tommy Lee.

