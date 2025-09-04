Have Harry Styles And Zoe Kravitz Confirmed Their Relationship? New Leaked Images Has Got The Fans Talking

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have once again found themselves in the spotlight after being seen out together, fueling ongoing rumours about their relationship.

On Wednesday, September 3, Styles, 31, was photographed holding hands with Kravitz, 36, as they walked through an unidentified city.

The image, obtained by DeuxMoi, shows the pair dressed casually. Styles in a denim jacket with sunglasses and a black bag, Kravitz in a baseball cap and a simple black tee.

Have Harry Styles And Zoe Kravitz Confirmed Their Relationship?

This isn’t the first time the two have been seen together recently. Just a couple of weeks prior, they were caught on camera strolling arm-in-arm through the streets of Rome. In that fan-captured video, both appeared relaxed, taking in the sights and blending in with the crowd.

Neither Styles nor Kravitz has addressed the speculation about their relationship. Still, a source told Us Weekly that their connection is relatively new, explaining that both were in Europe for separate work commitments and decided to meet up.

According to the insider, they’d met before, stayed in touch, and “hit it off” due to their similar, free-spirited personalities. For now, though, things are reportedly casual between them, with Kravitz not interested in anything serious at the moment.

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles held hands during a low-key outing in Brooklyn, New York, Wednesday, in pictures exclusively obtained by Page Six. 👀 pic.twitter.com/0EGzB2FW01 — Page Six (@PageSix) September 3, 2025

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz’s previous relationships

Kravitz was previously engaged to actor Channing Tatum, but the two ended their relationship in October 2024 before making it down the aisle. Styles, for his part, was most recently linked to producer Ella Kenny after splitting with Taylor Russell in May 2024.

Despite the public interest in his love life, Styles has made it clear he prefers to keep personal matters private. In a 2022 Rolling Stone interview, he explained that he’s always chosen not to discuss his relationships publicly, finding that the decision has served him well.

Adding to the speculation, Styles and Kravitz were reportedly seen kissing at Rita’s bistro in London’s Soho last week.

That outing came right after the premiere of Kravitz’s new film, Caught Stealing, in Leicester Square. Days later, the pair were again spotted walking together in Rome, arm-in-arm, seemingly enjoying each other’s company.