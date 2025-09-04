LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Have Harry Styles And Zoe Kravitz Confirmed Their Relationship? New Leaked Images Has Got The Fans Talking

Have Harry Styles And Zoe Kravitz Confirmed Their Relationship? New Leaked Images Has Got The Fans Talking

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have sparked fresh dating rumours after being spotted holding hands on September 3. From London’s Soho to Rome strolls, the two have been seen together multiple times, though neither has confirmed their relationship. Insiders say their bond is new but casual.

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz Fuel Romance Rumors After Holding Hands Again (Pic Credit: X/Instagram)
Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz Fuel Romance Rumors After Holding Hands Again (Pic Credit: X/Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 4, 2025 11:56:36 IST

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have once again found themselves in the spotlight after being seen out together, fueling ongoing rumours about their relationship.

On Wednesday, September 3, Styles, 31, was photographed holding hands with Kravitz, 36, as they walked through an unidentified city.

The image, obtained by DeuxMoi, shows the pair dressed casually. Styles in a denim jacket with sunglasses and a black bag, Kravitz in a baseball cap and a simple black tee.

Have Harry Styles And Zoe Kravitz Confirmed Their Relationship? 

This isn’t the first time the two have been seen together recently. Just a couple of weeks prior, they were caught on camera strolling arm-in-arm through the streets of Rome. In that fan-captured video, both appeared relaxed, taking in the sights and blending in with the crowd.

Neither Styles nor Kravitz has addressed the speculation about their relationship. Still, a source told Us Weekly that their connection is relatively new, explaining that both were in Europe for separate work commitments and decided to meet up.

According to the insider, they’d met before, stayed in touch, and “hit it off” due to their similar, free-spirited personalities. For now, though, things are reportedly casual between them, with Kravitz not interested in anything serious at the moment.

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz’s previous relationships

Kravitz was previously engaged to actor Channing Tatum, but the two ended their relationship in October 2024 before making it down the aisle. Styles, for his part, was most recently linked to producer Ella Kenny after splitting with Taylor Russell in May 2024.

Despite the public interest in his love life, Styles has made it clear he prefers to keep personal matters private. In a 2022 Rolling Stone interview, he explained that he’s always chosen not to discuss his relationships publicly, finding that the decision has served him well.

Adding to the speculation, Styles and Kravitz were reportedly seen kissing at Rita’s bistro in London’s Soho last week.

That outing came right after the premiere of Kravitz’s new film, Caught Stealing, in Leicester Square. Days later, the pair were again spotted walking together in Rome, arm-in-arm, seemingly enjoying each other’s company. 

Tags: celebrity newsharry stylesHollywood couplesZoe Kravitz

RELATED News

Kartik Aaryan announces wrap of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'
Bigg Boss 19: ‘Insaan Ko Chance Dete Dete….’: Actress Neelam Giri Talks About Her Relationship Status
Who Was Giorgio Armani? The Legendary Fashion Designer Dies At 91
Coolie OTT Release Date Revealed: Rajinikanth-Nagarjuna Action Drama Set To Stream Soon
Who Is Balraj Singh, Ex-Boyfriend Of Tanya Mittal? YouTuber Sparks Bigg Boss 19 Breakup Drama

LATEST NEWS

Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel thanks PM Modi for major tax reductions on goods and services benefiting citizens
Hong Kong Court issues arrest warrant for mainland Chinese man over alleged fake talent visa credentials
Himachal Pradesh floods: Beas River damages Kullu's Tibetan Colony security wall, threatens nearby areas
Woman Abducted, Gangraped at Gunpoint Near Bihar Railway Station; Two Held
Fresh Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Jolts Afghanistan; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, J&K
Donald Trump Slammed With Explosive Lawsuit Over D.C. ‘Military Occupation’ – Who Sued Him?
Horoscope Today, September 05, 2025: This Zodiac Sign Focus On Adventurous Energy High
Pope Leo XIV Calls Out Gaza Offensive in Tense Meeting With Israel President Isaac Herzog – Shocking Information Revealed!
What Is Imli Called In English ? Discover Its Uses And Health Benefits
Kuki-Zo Council Agrees To Open NH-02; Tripartite SoO Agreement Signed In New Delhi
Have Harry Styles And Zoe Kravitz Confirmed Their Relationship? New Leaked Images Has Got The Fans Talking

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Have Harry Styles And Zoe Kravitz Confirmed Their Relationship? New Leaked Images Has Got The Fans Talking

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Have Harry Styles And Zoe Kravitz Confirmed Their Relationship? New Leaked Images Has Got The Fans Talking
Have Harry Styles And Zoe Kravitz Confirmed Their Relationship? New Leaked Images Has Got The Fans Talking
Have Harry Styles And Zoe Kravitz Confirmed Their Relationship? New Leaked Images Has Got The Fans Talking
Have Harry Styles And Zoe Kravitz Confirmed Their Relationship? New Leaked Images Has Got The Fans Talking

QUICK LINKS