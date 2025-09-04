How Much Is Sophie Turner Charging For Lara Croft Role In Tomb Raider Series? Game Of Thrones Star’s Salary Is Not Even 50% Of What Angelina Jolie Got

Amazon MGM Studios has officially named Sophie Turner as the new Lara Croft for their upcoming Tomb Raider series. Fans have been speculating since last November, and now it’s locked in.

The series, produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (yes, the genius behind Fleabag), is set to begin production on January 19, 2026.

Turner, best known for her role in Game of Thrones, broke the news on her Instagram story, saying she can finally talk about it. She’s 29 now and, honestly, she sounds hyped.

Sophie Turner also gave a shoutout to both Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, the previous Lara Crofts, and admitted those are some huge shoes to fill. “She’s such an iconic character, who means so much to so many and I am giving everything I’ve got,” Turner said.

The HBO star also added that with Phoebe Waller-Bridge leading, both the character and the show are in good hands. “I can’t wait for you all to see what we have cooking,” she teased.

Before Turner, Lara Croft was brought to life by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander in their own film runs. Jolie, talking to cinema.com about her time as the action hero, recalled the brutal preparation—nearly three months of intense training.

She talked about being put on bungee cords, dog sledding, early mornings with protein shakes, and basically living on five meals a day, all to get into Croft shape.

How much is Sophie Turner charging for Lara Croft?

Salary of Sophie Turner for her new role of Lara Croft in Tomb Raider has not been revealed yet.

Nobody’s got Sophie Turner’s exact paycheck breakdown, Hollywood loves its secrets, but word on the street is she pulled in about $253k for every Game of Thrones episode in the last season.

Toss in a cool couple million from X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and you start to see how her bank account’s looking pretty healthy. All told, folks estimate her net worth sits somewhere between $10 and $12 million. Not just from acting, either, she’s bagged some hefty brand deals, like that Louis Vuitton partnership.

How much did Angelina Jolie get for Tomb Raider?

Angelina Jolie pulled in $7 million for playing Lara Croft the first time around in 2001. For the sequel, her paycheck jumped to $12 million.

At the time, that was a big deal, but honestly, it’s pocket change compared to what she started making later, think $20 million and up per movie. She really skyrocketed into that A-list, top-dollar territory as her career took off.

