LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > How Much Is Sophie Turner Charging For Lara Croft Role In Tomb Raider Series? Game Of Thrones Star’s Salary Is Not Even 50% Of What Angelina Jolie Got

How Much Is Sophie Turner Charging For Lara Croft Role In Tomb Raider Series? Game Of Thrones Star’s Salary Is Not Even 50% Of What Angelina Jolie Got

Amazon MGM Studios confirms Sophie Turner as the new Lara Croft in its upcoming Tomb Raider series, led by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Production begins in January 2026. Turner follows Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander in the iconic role, promising fans a bold new era for the franchise.

Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner will play Lara Croft in the new Tomb Raider series (Pic Credit: Instagram)
Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner will play Lara Croft in the new Tomb Raider series (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 4, 2025 08:38:44 IST

Amazon MGM Studios has officially named Sophie Turner as the new Lara Croft for their upcoming Tomb Raider series. Fans have been speculating since last November, and now it’s locked in.

The series, produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (yes, the genius behind Fleabag), is set to begin production on January 19, 2026.

Sophie Turner to play Lara Croft in new Tomb Raider series

Turner, best known for her role in Game of Thrones, broke the news on her Instagram story, saying she can finally talk about it. She’s 29 now and, honestly, she sounds hyped. 

Sophie Turner also gave a shoutout to both Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, the previous Lara Crofts, and admitted those are some huge shoes to fill. “She’s such an iconic character, who means so much to so many and I am giving everything I’ve got,” Turner said.

The HBO star also added that with Phoebe Waller-Bridge leading, both the character and the show are in good hands. “I can’t wait for you all to see what we have cooking,” she teased.

Before Turner, Lara Croft was brought to life by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander in their own film runs. Jolie, talking to cinema.com about her time as the action hero, recalled the brutal preparation—nearly three months of intense training.

She talked about being put on bungee cords, dog sledding, early mornings with protein shakes, and basically living on five meals a day, all to get into Croft shape.

How much is Sophie Turner charging for Lara Croft? 

Salary of Sophie Turner for her new role of Lara Croft in Tomb Raider has not been revealed yet. 

Nobody’s got Sophie Turner’s exact paycheck breakdown, Hollywood loves its secrets, but word on the street is she pulled in about $253k for every Game of Thrones episode in the last season.

Toss in a cool couple million from X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and you start to see how her bank account’s looking pretty healthy. All told, folks estimate her net worth sits somewhere between $10 and $12 million. Not just from acting, either, she’s bagged some hefty brand deals, like that Louis Vuitton partnership. 

How much did Angelina Jolie get for Tomb Raider? 

Angelina Jolie pulled in $7 million for playing Lara Croft the first time around in 2001. For the sequel, her paycheck jumped to $12 million.

At the time, that was a big deal, but honestly, it’s pocket change compared to what she started making later, think $20 million and up per movie. She really skyrocketed into that A-list, top-dollar territory as her career took off.

ALSO READ: Penn Badgley Aka Joe From ‘YOU’ Welcomes Twin Baby Boys, Says ‘Interrupting My Paternity Leave’

Tags: game of throneshome-hero-pos-6Lara CroftSophie TurnerTomb Raider

RELATED News

Kartik Aaryan announces wrap of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'
Bigg Boss 19: ‘Insaan Ko Chance Dete Dete….’: Actress Neelam Giri Talks About Her Relationship Status
Who Was Giorgio Armani? The Legendary Fashion Designer Dies At 91
Coolie OTT Release Date Revealed: Rajinikanth-Nagarjuna Action Drama Set To Stream Soon
Who Is Balraj Singh, Ex-Boyfriend Of Tanya Mittal? YouTuber Sparks Bigg Boss 19 Breakup Drama

LATEST NEWS

BRUTAL Video! Junior Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Boys In Hostel, FIR Registered
Prince Harry’s U.S. Residency Sparks Controversy – Here’s Why!
Singapore wants to invest in MRO facilities in Indian civil aviation: MEA
Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel thanks PM Modi for major tax reductions on goods and services benefiting citizens
Hong Kong Court issues arrest warrant for mainland Chinese man over alleged fake talent visa credentials
Himachal Pradesh floods: Beas River damages Kullu's Tibetan Colony security wall, threatens nearby areas
Woman Abducted, Gangraped at Gunpoint Near Bihar Railway Station; Two Held
Fresh Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Jolts Afghanistan; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, J&K
Donald Trump Slammed With Explosive Lawsuit Over D.C. ‘Military Occupation’ – Who Sued Him?
Horoscope Today, September 05, 2025: This Zodiac Sign Focus On Adventurous Energy High
How Much Is Sophie Turner Charging For Lara Croft Role In Tomb Raider Series? Game Of Thrones Star’s Salary Is Not Even 50% Of What Angelina Jolie Got

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Much Is Sophie Turner Charging For Lara Croft Role In Tomb Raider Series? Game Of Thrones Star’s Salary Is Not Even 50% Of What Angelina Jolie Got

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Much Is Sophie Turner Charging For Lara Croft Role In Tomb Raider Series? Game Of Thrones Star’s Salary Is Not Even 50% Of What Angelina Jolie Got
How Much Is Sophie Turner Charging For Lara Croft Role In Tomb Raider Series? Game Of Thrones Star’s Salary Is Not Even 50% Of What Angelina Jolie Got
How Much Is Sophie Turner Charging For Lara Croft Role In Tomb Raider Series? Game Of Thrones Star’s Salary Is Not Even 50% Of What Angelina Jolie Got
How Much Is Sophie Turner Charging For Lara Croft Role In Tomb Raider Series? Game Of Thrones Star’s Salary Is Not Even 50% Of What Angelina Jolie Got

QUICK LINKS