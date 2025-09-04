LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Penn Badgley Aka Joe From 'YOU' Welcomes Twin Baby Boys, Says 'Interrupting My Paternity Leave'

Penn Badgley Aka Joe From ‘YOU’ Welcomes Twin Baby Boys, Says ‘Interrupting My Paternity Leave’

Penn Badgley and wife Domino Kirke have welcomed twin boys, expanding their family. The “You” star announced the news on Instagram with a video showing his newborns’ tiny feet, telling fans, “There’s tiny little baby feet right there. I don’t want to wake them up.”

Penn Badgley Welcomes Twins
Penn Badgley Welcomes Twins

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 4, 2025 05:24:05 IST

The family of Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke has grown with the arrival of twin boys. The “You” star confirmed the news on Wednesday while promoting his upcoming book “Crushmore.”

Badgley shared a video on Instagram showing the tiny feet of the newborns. He told his followers, “There’s tiny little baby feet right there. I don’t want to wake them up.” He also captioned the post by announcing his live event in New York City on October 14, adding that he felt proud of the project. Fans celebrated both the book release and the family milestone.

Growing Family Welcomes Two More Members

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke’s twin boys have now joined their older son James, 4. Domino is also mother to Cassius, 16, from a previous relationship.

The family celebrated the arrival with joy, as fans filled the comment section with wishes. The announcement came after months of preparation for the twins’ arrival.

In April, Badgley spoke about becoming a father of twins while also promoting the final season of his Netflix series “You.” The actor admitted that no parent feels completely ready for twins, but the family prepared as much as possible.

Parenting Reflections Shared by Penn Badgley

While speaking about fatherhood earlier this year, Penn Badgley described the challenges of raising twins. He said, “Who’s ready for twins? Nobody is ready for twins. We’re as ready as we can be!” He also joked about parenting with a meme reference, comparing mornings to Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers and evenings to Tom Hanks in “Cast Away.”

Badgley explained that parenting twins could be even more intense, adding humor to the reality of raising two babies at once. His candid words highlighted the mix of joy and exhaustion that comes with twin parenting.

Domino Kirke Announced Pregnancy in February

Domino Kirke first revealed the pregnancy in February through an Instagram post. She wrote, “Babies #3 and #4 coming this Summer! Talk about a PLOT TWIST! Spontaneous twins are beyond magical.” Along with her caption, she shared photos showing Penn and their son James kissing her growing baby bump.

Fans congratulated the couple, celebrating the surprise of spontaneous twins. The couple, who married in 2017, have continued to share glimpses of their family journey online. The news of their twins’ birth now marks another milestone in their growing family.

Penn Badgley Aka Joe From ‘YOU’ Welcomes Twin Baby Boys, Says ‘Interrupting My Paternity Leave’

Penn Badgley Aka Joe From 'YOU' Welcomes Twin Baby Boys, Says 'Interrupting My Paternity Leave'

Penn Badgley Aka Joe From ‘YOU’ Welcomes Twin Baby Boys, Says ‘Interrupting My Paternity Leave’
Penn Badgley Aka Joe From ‘YOU’ Welcomes Twin Baby Boys, Says ‘Interrupting My Paternity Leave’
Penn Badgley Aka Joe From ‘YOU’ Welcomes Twin Baby Boys, Says ‘Interrupting My Paternity Leave’
Penn Badgley Aka Joe From ‘YOU’ Welcomes Twin Baby Boys, Says ‘Interrupting My Paternity Leave’

