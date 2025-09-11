LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "He connects with fans like no one else…": Esha Deol on dad Dharmendra embracing social media like a true pro

"He connects with fans like no one else…": Esha Deol on dad Dharmendra embracing social media like a true pro

"He connects with fans like no one else…": Esha Deol on dad Dharmendra embracing social media like a true pro

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 15:34:07 IST

By Zoya Aziz

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Veteran actor Dharmendra has always been more than just an actor to his fans.

At 89, the ‘Sholay’ legend continues to inspire, not just through his films but also with his discipline and zest for life. Whether it’s posting workout clips that prove he can still give men half his age a run for their money or sharing fond throwbacks, the actor has embraced social media like a true pro, ensuring his presence is felt across generations.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

Now, his daughter, actor Esha Deol, has spoken about the special bond her father shares with fans. Reflecting on how Dharmendra uses social media, Esha said he has truly “mastered the art” of communication.

“I think he has mastered the art of communicating with his fans through social media. He is the best compared to all of us. The way he does it, he’s so good. And he connects so well with people. He is loved by so many, and he connects with them. His language is love. It shows so clearly on his social media…” Esha told ANI.

Just last month, the actor took to his Instagram to share a clip from his gym session, proving that age really can’t slow him down.

Take a look

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

Meanwhile, Dharmendra’s iconic film ‘Sholay,’ which also starred Hema Malini, recently completed 50 years. Speaking about the evergreen classic, Esha fondly recalled her childhood memories of the film. The actress said she has watched it countless times and still enjoys it just as much whenever it comes on television.

“First, I don’t remember how many times I’ve watched Sholay growing up, and even now, if it’s on television or anywhere, I love watching the movie. We’ve all enacted and played all the characters from Sholay,” she shared.

Released on August 15, 1975, ‘Sholay’ turned into a cult favourite in Indian cinema, owing to its powerful story, memorable characters, iconic dialogues, and the evergreen songs like ‘Yeh Dosti’, ‘Mehbooba Mehbooba’, ‘Haa Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, ‘Holi Ke Din’ and others.

On the work front, Dharmendra will be soon seen in the upcoming war-drama film ‘Ikkis,’ which stars Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The movie is slated to hit theatres on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

Esha made her comeback to the big screen earlier this year after a long gap in Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Tumko Meri Kasam.’ (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: BollywooddharmendraEsha DeolfitnessSholayworkout-sessions

RELATED News

"Brand-new identity": Tom Holland opens up about quitting alcohol as he celebrates 3.5 years of sobriety
Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story Movie Review: Raghav Khanna’s Inspirational Documentary Strikes A Chord
Stephen Colbert decries political violence after "abhorrent" shooting of Charlie Kirk
Karisma Kapoor And Sunjay Kapur’s Childhood Love Story Took A Secret Turn, The Untold Reason Behind Their Private Wedding
"Precious little one…": Ram Charan congratulates Varun Tej, Lavanya on welcoming first child

LATEST NEWS

Stock market Today: Indian Stock Market Hits 3-Week Highs As Sensex And Nifty Close Strong On September 11, 2025
Green fuels and sustainability defining India's mobility transition: Hyundai MD
Theegala eyes strong start to Fall Season at Procore Championship
Railways Deploy Parcel Vans To Transport Kashmir Fruits Amid Highway Disruption
How To Make Tofu At Home: Easy Steps For Fresh Plant Based Protein
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Other Family Members Live On 27th Floor Of Their Rs 15000 Crore Antilia Due To This Reason, It Is…
Truck operators stranded at West Bengal-Nepal border at Panitanki; transporters face 'huge losses'
Is the Criticism Against Ethanol Program Just A Paid Campaign? Nitin Gadkari Highlights Its Benefits and Vehicle Scrapping Boost
India, Mauritius sign major agreements; over USD 680 million development package announced
"He connects with fans like no one else…": Esha Deol on dad Dharmendra embracing social media like a true pro
"He connects with fans like no one else…": Esha Deol on dad Dharmendra embracing social media like a true pro

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"He connects with fans like no one else…": Esha Deol on dad Dharmendra embracing social media like a true pro

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"He connects with fans like no one else…": Esha Deol on dad Dharmendra embracing social media like a true pro
"He connects with fans like no one else…": Esha Deol on dad Dharmendra embracing social media like a true pro
"He connects with fans like no one else…": Esha Deol on dad Dharmendra embracing social media like a true pro
"He connects with fans like no one else…": Esha Deol on dad Dharmendra embracing social media like a true pro

QUICK LINKS