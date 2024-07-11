Heeramandi Actor Jason Shah Opens Up About His S*x Addiction: Worst Decisions Were Made When It Felt Good

Jason Shah has been garnering love and appreciation for his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.” He portrayed the ruthless British police officer Alastair Cartwright in the Netflix show. Recently, the actor opened up about a challenging period in his life, revealing that he struggled with a “s*x addiction.”

In an interview, Jason revealed, “It was alcohol. I was smoking about two and a half packs a day. I can definitely say I was addicted to women. It was a s*x addiction which was very difficult for me. I think it was one of the bigger ones to leave.”

Jason Shah also expressed his gratitude to God for the “grace” that helped him overcome his addiction.

He said, “God is so good and His grace is so sufficient for me that his love just overrode everything. It’s not easy; it is tough because you have to say no. There’s that notion that if it feels good, do it. But I have realized that is probably the worst advice you could give anyone. From my life, I would say my worst decisions were made when it felt good. What I say now is, if it feels good, think about it.”

Meanwhile, Jason Shah’s character in “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” required a lot of effort and intensity. In an interview with Filmibeat OTT, the actor discussed a particular scene where he had to slap Manisha Koirala’s character, Mallikajaan.

He mentioned feeling awkward during that scene. “There was. I even told the fight master. Because he was like, ‘Aise maro [Hit her like this]’. And I was like, ‘Main agar aise maara aur laga usko [If I hit her like this and she gets hurt then what] so I would obviously feel very bad.'”

He added, “So, I was very careful. I was watching my actions. In one shot, I even flicked her nose ring off. It got that close. And that’s what I was telling the fight master that, ‘I am doing something. But if she is not in that coordination, I might end up hurting her. And obviously, she is an older woman. So, I had to take care. That is my responsibility.’ But it was an intense scene.”

On May 1, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar made its debut on Netflix. Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his OTT debut with this series. The creators are currently busy gearing up for the second season.

