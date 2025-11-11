LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Hema Malini Updates On Dharmendra's Health, Says 'He Is Recovering'

Hema Malini Updates On Dharmendra’s Health, Says ‘He Is Recovering’

Veteran actress Hema Malini has spoken out against circulating false media reports about her husband and legendary actor Dharmendra’s health, calling them “unforgivable” and “irresponsible.” Her clarification comes amid a wave of unverified rumours claiming the 89-year-old actor had passed away. Taking to X on Tuesday morning, Hema Malini assured fans that Dharmendra is recovering well and responding to treatment at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

Hema Malini Updates On Dharmendra’s Health, Says ‘He Is Recovering’ (Photo Credit: ANI)
Hema Malini Updates On Dharmendra’s Health, Says ‘He Is Recovering’ (Photo Credit: ANI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 11, 2025 10:39:09 IST

Hema Malini Updates On Dharmendra’s Health, Says ‘He Is Recovering’

Veteran actress Hema Malini has spoken out against circulating false media reports about her husband and legendary actor Dharmendra’s health, calling them “unforgivable” and “irresponsible.” Her clarification comes amid a wave of unverified rumours claiming the 89-year-old actor had passed away.

Taking to X on Tuesday morning, Hema Malini assured fans that Dharmendra is recovering well and responding to treatment at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

“What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy,” she posted.

Esha Deol Denies Death Rumours

Soon after her mother’s statement, Esha Deol, Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s elder daughter, also addressed the misinformation through an Instagram post.

“The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery,” she wrote, disabling the comments section to prevent further speculation.

Family Requests Privacy Amid Hospitalization

Prior night, Hema Malini updated fans about her husband’s health, assuring that he was under medical observation and receiving proper care.

“I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery,” she had shared on Instagram.

Dharmendra’s elder son, Sunny Deol, also issued a statement, requesting people not to spread baseless information.

“Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don’t indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy,” his statement read.

Dharmendra On Ventilator Support

According to sources close to the family, Dharmendra has been on ventilator support since November 10 after experiencing breathing difficulties. He continues to receive medical care at Breach Candy Hospital.

Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Govinda were also spotted visiting the hospital on Monday evening after reports about the actor’s ill health spread widely on social media.

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 10:39 AM IST
Hema Malini Updates On Dharmendra’s Health, Says ‘He Is Recovering’

QUICK LINKS