LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast actor health news Bihar Election 2025 bomb blast in delhi UAPA cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast actor health news Bihar Election 2025 bomb blast in delhi UAPA cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast actor health news Bihar Election 2025 bomb blast in delhi UAPA cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast actor health news Bihar Election 2025 bomb blast in delhi UAPA cctv footage delhi blast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast actor health news Bihar Election 2025 bomb blast in delhi UAPA cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast actor health news Bihar Election 2025 bomb blast in delhi UAPA cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast actor health news Bihar Election 2025 bomb blast in delhi UAPA cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast actor health news Bihar Election 2025 bomb blast in delhi UAPA cctv footage delhi blast
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bollywood Legend Dharmendra: Check His Net Worth, Fortune, and His Lasting Legacy

Bollywood Legend Dharmendra: Check His Net Worth, Fortune, and His Lasting Legacy

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, the “He-Man”; famed for Sholay, versatile roles, Hema Malini pairing, net worth ₹335–₹450 crores.

Dharmendra (Image source: Instagram/@aapkadharam)
Dharmendra (Image source: Instagram/@aapkadharam)

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: November 11, 2025 09:59:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bollywood Legend Dharmendra: Check His Net Worth, Fortune, and His Lasting Legacy

A Glorious Career in Indian Cinema

The career of Dharmendra marked the beginning and end of about sixty years in Bollywood. From his dramatic role in Phool Aur Patthar (1966) to emotional depth in Satyakam (1969) and Veeru in Sholay (1975), he was widely recognized as one of the most talented and favorite actors of his time. His pairing with Hema Malini and his unforced attractiveness won him the hearts of the people, and he became a common name in every Indian household.

 

Dharmendra’s Net Worth and Business Empire

Dharmendra’s net worth was estimated as of the year 2025 to be somewhere between ₹335 crores and ₹450 crores. He had a sumptuous farmhouse in Lonavala, which was estimated at ₹100 crores. Besides that, he had a film, endorsements, and ventures like the restaurant chain “Garam Dharam,” which were sources of his income. The total wealth of the Deol family is reported to be over ₹1,000 crores, which is a clear indication of Dharmendra’s enduring impact both on the big screen and outside.

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 9:18 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bollywood veteran DharmendraDeol family wealthDharmendra Deol deathDharmendra farmhouse LonavalaDharmendra moviesDharmendra net worth 2025Garam Dharam restaurant

RELATED News

Dharmendra Alive: Isha Deol Refutes Death Rumors, Labels Media Reports False

Dharmendra Health Update: Son Sunny Deol’s Team Issues BIG Statement, All You Need To Know

Dharmendra Latest Health Update: Hema Malini Issues Big Statement, Says He Is…

Which Hospital Is Dharmendra Admitted To? Here’s What We Know So Far

Fact Check: Actor Dharmendra is Alive! Rumour About His Death Said

LATEST NEWS

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (11.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Vodafone Idea Share Price Rises Over 3% As Losses Narrow And ARPU Improves In Q2FY26

More Pollution Curbs In Delhi As AQI Worsens To ‘Severe’ Category

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (11-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

“Heartbreaking Scenes In Delhi”: Israel Envoy After The Red Fort Car Blast

‘Focus On Bihar, Not Fear’: Prashant Kishor Urges Voters Amid Security Concerns After Delhi Blast

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 11-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Delhi Blast: Lal Qila Metro Station Shut Amid After Car Explosion In Red Fort Vicinity

PhysicsWallah IPO Day 1: Strong Start As Edtech Giant Opens Subscription; GMP At ₹3 Signals Steady Demand

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Open Higher As Global Optimism And Easing Trump Tariff Fears Lift Dalal Street

Bollywood Legend Dharmendra: Check His Net Worth, Fortune, and His Lasting Legacy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bollywood Legend Dharmendra: Check His Net Worth, Fortune, and His Lasting Legacy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bollywood Legend Dharmendra: Check His Net Worth, Fortune, and His Lasting Legacy
Bollywood Legend Dharmendra: Check His Net Worth, Fortune, and His Lasting Legacy
Bollywood Legend Dharmendra: Check His Net Worth, Fortune, and His Lasting Legacy
Bollywood Legend Dharmendra: Check His Net Worth, Fortune, and His Lasting Legacy

QUICK LINKS