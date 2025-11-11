Bollywood Legend Dharmendra: Check His Net Worth, Fortune, and His Lasting Legacy

A Glorious Career in Indian Cinema

The career of Dharmendra marked the beginning and end of about sixty years in Bollywood. From his dramatic role in Phool Aur Patthar (1966) to emotional depth in Satyakam (1969) and Veeru in Sholay (1975), he was widely recognized as one of the most talented and favorite actors of his time. His pairing with Hema Malini and his unforced attractiveness won him the hearts of the people, and he became a common name in every Indian household.

Dharmendra’s Net Worth and Business Empire

Dharmendra’s net worth was estimated as of the year 2025 to be somewhere between ₹335 crores and ₹450 crores. He had a sumptuous farmhouse in Lonavala, which was estimated at ₹100 crores. Besides that, he had a film, endorsements, and ventures like the restaurant chain “Garam Dharam,” which were sources of his income. The total wealth of the Deol family is reported to be over ₹1,000 crores, which is a clear indication of Dharmendra’s enduring impact both on the big screen and outside.