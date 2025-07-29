Home > Entertainment > HollyShorts to Celebrate ‘Minecraft’ Movie Director Jared Hess Alongside David Oyelowo, Katherine McNamara

The 21st HollyShorts Film Festival will honor Jared Hess with the Visionary Award, David Oyelowo with the Luminary Award, and Katherine McNamara with the Rising Star Award. The event, running from August 7–17, celebrates standout achievements in filmmaking and storytelling across the industry.

Published: July 29, 2025 05:08:12 IST

 The 21st HollyShorts Film Festival will recognise several prominent industry figures, including Minecraft director Jared Hess. The list also includes actor-director David Oyelowo and actor Katherine McNamara, reported Variety.

The festival will take place from August 7 to August 17.

According to the outlet, Hess will be presented with the Visionary Award, recognising his directorial achievements across projects ranging from the indie hit ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ to the recent Warner Bros. blockbuster ‘A Minecraft Movie’ with Jason Momoa and Jack Black.

His animated short “Ninety-Five Senses” screened at HollyShorts in 2021 and received an Oscar nomination, reported Variety.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be honoured with this special award. HollyShorts is a festival I’ve always admired for its dedication to new and innovative storytellers. I’m very humbled to be recognised by this wonderful community,” Hess said as quoted by Variety.

Oyelowo will receive the festival’s Luminary Award for his acting and directing work, reported Variety.

The performer gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Martin Luther King Jr. in ‘Selma’ and appeared in ‘The After,’ which won at HollyShorts and earned an Academy Award nomination, according to Variety.

“I consider it a great compliment to receive the Luminary Award from HollyShorts. This is a festival that champions bold, diverse and boundary-pushing storytelling, which is always my goal as a storyteller,” Oyelowo said as quoted by Variety.

McNamara, who has appeared in series including ‘Shadowhunters’ and ‘Arrow,’ will receive the Rising Star Award.

 She previously served on the festival’s jury in 2024. “It’s truly an honour to receive the Rising Star Award from HollyShorts. Having been involved with and witness to some of the amazing work this festival has done to find and foster incredible artists in cinema, it is a privilege for which I am eternally grateful,” she said as quoted by Variety.

 The festival will conclude with an awards ceremony on August 17.

(Inputs From ANI)

Tags: David OyelowoHollyShorts Film FestivalJared HessKatherine McNamara

