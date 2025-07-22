India’s First LGBTQ Film ‘Badnaam Basti’ Is Set To Shine At Melbourne Festival

Decades after its initial release, India’s pioneering LGBTQ movie Badnaam Basti is all set to make a grand comeback to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

This pioneering film by Prem Kapoor is India’s first feature film to openly discuss same-sex relations. Its appearance at such a notable global festival represents more than a comeback; it is a portent of newfound regard for its cultural importance and an indicator of changing attention to LGBTQ representation within Indian film.

Popular acknowledgment at long last of the film recognizes its transition from obscurity into its well-deserved glory, offering contemporary audiences a rare opportunity to appreciate a once-pioneering work of cultural heritage.

A Storied Past: Badnaam Basti’s Journey

When Badnaam Basti initially released in 1971, homosexuality wasn’t normally talked about, or indeed accepted, if at all, in Indian society and cinema. For the period, the film’s candid portrayal of a bisexual rickshaw puller’s behavior and his relationships with females as well as males was news and nearly scandalous.

The movie faced huge resistance due to its frank subject matter, and it was never even produced commercially in India. Consequently, it literally went missing to the fog of cinema history for over 50 years.

A major gap in Indian cinema history and gay rights is brought to light by its recent rediscovery and inclusion in the IFFM program afterward. This screening honors artistic courage of a bygone time and recovers a repressed history, so it’s not so much about a film.

Global Stage: IFFM’s Inclusive Vision

Badnaam Basti is set to steal the spotlight at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in 2025 is a robust testament to the festival’s commitment to celebrating multiple histories and perspectives of Indian cinema.

IFFM has never been afraid to stand up for those films that deal with difficult social issues and challenge norms. Its scripting presumes a unique historical dimension with the addition of a film such as Badnaam Basti, produced decades earlier in comparison to some of the contemporary Indian films depicting LGBTQ narratives.

Beyond making the contemporary audience aware of where queer storytelling began in India, it also upholds the importance of the festival as a location for intercultural dialogue and progressive conversation. Revitalized censorship, social acceptance, and universal power of cinema to reflect and affect perceptions of identity, are anticipated as a result of this screening.

