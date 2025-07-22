LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Live TV
TRENDING |
Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Home > Entertainment > India’s First LGBTQ Film ‘Badnaam Basti’ Is Set To Shine At Melbourne Festival

India’s First LGBTQ Film ‘Badnaam Basti’ Is Set To Shine At Melbourne Festival

India’s first LGBTQ film Badnaam Basti (1971) returns to the spotlight at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Once lost in obscurity, the film is now celebrated for its bold narrative and cultural legacy.

India’s First LGBTQ Film Returns to Spotlight at IFFM.
India’s First LGBTQ Film Returns to Spotlight at IFFM.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 22, 2025 20:37:00 IST

Decades after its initial release, India’s pioneering LGBTQ movie Badnaam Basti is all set to make a grand comeback to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). 

This pioneering film by Prem Kapoor is India’s first feature film to openly discuss same-sex relations. Its appearance at such a notable global festival represents more than a comeback; it is a portent of newfound regard for its cultural importance and an indicator of changing attention to LGBTQ representation within Indian film. 

Popular acknowledgment at long last of the film recognizes its transition from obscurity into its well-deserved glory, offering contemporary audiences a rare opportunity to appreciate a once-pioneering work of cultural heritage.

A Storied Past: Badnaam Basti’s Journey

When Badnaam Basti initially released in 1971, homosexuality wasn’t normally talked about, or indeed accepted, if at all, in Indian society and cinema. For the period, the film’s candid portrayal of a bisexual rickshaw puller’s behavior and his relationships with females as well as males was news and nearly scandalous. 

The movie faced huge resistance due to its frank subject matter, and it was never even produced commercially in India. Consequently, it literally went missing to the fog of cinema history for over 50 years. 

A major gap in Indian cinema history and gay rights is brought to light by its recent rediscovery and inclusion in the IFFM program afterward. This screening honors artistic courage of a bygone time and recovers a repressed history, so it’s not so much about a film.

Global Stage: IFFM’s Inclusive Vision

Badnaam Basti is set to steal the spotlight at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in 2025 is a robust testament to the festival’s commitment to celebrating multiple histories and perspectives of Indian cinema. 

IFFM has never been afraid to stand up for those films that deal with difficult social issues and challenge norms. Its scripting presumes a unique historical dimension with the addition of a film such as Badnaam Basti, produced decades earlier in comparison to some of the contemporary Indian films depicting LGBTQ narratives. 

Beyond making the contemporary audience aware of where queer storytelling began in India, it also upholds the importance of the festival as a location for intercultural dialogue and progressive conversation. Revitalized censorship, social acceptance, and universal power of cinema to reflect and affect perceptions of identity, are anticipated as a result of this screening.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan Breaks Silence: Hari Hara Veera Mallu Promotion Not Arrogance, But Allegiance

Tags: Badnaam BastiIndian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025LGBTQ Indian cinema

RELATED News

Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy: Five Juicy Details Lee Min Ho Fans Need To Know Before It Hits Theatres
Mohit Suri Reveals The Struggle He Went Through To Make Saiyaara
Richa Chadha Reveals Why Motherhood Initially Scared Her After Welcoming Her Daughter Last Year
Marvel Plans To Bring Fresh Faces For Iron Man And Captain America For X-Men’s New Film, Reveals Kevin Fiege
Kajol & Twinkle Khanna’s Talk Show To Spill Bollywood Tea! When And Where To Watch?

More News

Trump Team Pushes for Over 60 Rule Changes to Deregulate Workplaces | 5 Points
US Senator Threat: How Will Our Lives Be Affected If US Actually Imposes Sanctions On India
Monarch Surveyors IPO Oversubscribed On Day 1: Don’t Miss Out, See What Investors Need To Know!
Did Microsoft Know of SharePoint Server Exploit? Here’s What A Report Claims
India’s First LGBTQ Film ‘Badnaam Basti’ Is Set To Shine At Melbourne Festival
Indian Football Team’s Coaching Role Draws Global Attention
Kajol & Twinkle Khanna’s Talk Show To Spill Bollywood Tea! When And Where To Watch?
Savy Infra And Logistics IPO Fully Subscribed: What Are The Key Dates, Objectives, And Company Overview?
Viktor Gyokeres Signs for Arsenal: It’s Official
Bill Cosby Heartbroken Over The Cosby Show Co-Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Death, Pays Emotional Tribute
India’s First LGBTQ Film ‘Badnaam Basti’ Is Set To Shine At Melbourne Festival

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India’s First LGBTQ Film ‘Badnaam Basti’ Is Set To Shine At Melbourne Festival

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India’s First LGBTQ Film ‘Badnaam Basti’ Is Set To Shine At Melbourne Festival
India’s First LGBTQ Film ‘Badnaam Basti’ Is Set To Shine At Melbourne Festival
India’s First LGBTQ Film ‘Badnaam Basti’ Is Set To Shine At Melbourne Festival
India’s First LGBTQ Film ‘Badnaam Basti’ Is Set To Shine At Melbourne Festival

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?