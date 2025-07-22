Pawan Kalyan Breaks Silence: Hari Hara Veera Mallu Promotion Not Arrogance, But Allegiance

In an uncommon press conference in Hyderabad, actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan expressed his choice of doing something positive to declare his upcoming film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a dramatic break from his characteristic shyness.

Brushing aside charges of ego, Kalyan made it clear that this new-found enthusiasm comes from an unshaken dedication to the producer of the film, A.M. Rathnam, and the five-year torture the production faced. His sincere dialogue revealed a star prioritizing loyalty over individual distaste with promotional methods.

Pawan Kalyan Unwavering Support for Producer

Pawan Kalyan’s appearance at Hari Hara Veera Mallu press meet was largely to publicly declare his wholehearted support to producer A.M. Rathnam. The historical action-drama with a big budget has seen the midway point ride through a rollercoaster production timeline, held up by the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in creativity, and money woes. Kalyan went on to say that Rathnam’s tenacity and drive towards the film, even as there have been countless setbacks, motivated him to come forward.

He remembered Rathnam’s pioneering contribution towards his own career, especially with the 2001 blockbuster Kushi, and pointed out the producer’s constant endeavor to make Telugu cinema better through acquisitions of good content from other languages.

This tribute is a nod to being in favor of those who have actually worked hard for the industry for Kalyan.

Beyond Personal Preference

The politician-actor candidly admitted his natural awkwardness in praising himself, saying that he finds it “awkward to discuss the work that has gone into a film and market it.” He reaffirmed his tested conviction that a good movie requires so little publicity, and a bad one cannot be rescued by it.

But the queer circumstances of Hari Hara Veera Mallu pushed him to make a personal attempt. He also felt self-conscious to observe co-actor Nidhhi Agerwal stepping alone into the promotion run. Though his initial assignment of the day now is his political duties as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Kalyan explained that he has not lost his passion for cinema, the vocation that “gave him food and made him what he is.”

The comeback is a clear indication that, though politics may be his hobby, he is still committed to completing his ongoing films, particularly when co-operators like Rathnam have demonstrated remarkable strength of will.

