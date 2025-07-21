Rishab Shetty Calls Kantara: Chapter 1 A ‘Divine Force’, Unveils First Glimpse- See Pic Here!

Rishab Shetty, the man in the back of the huge success of Kantara, has officially wrapped up the shoot for the much-awaited prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1. The declaration came on July 21, marking the end of a three-year-long journey with over 250 days of taking pictures. The actor-director shared a heartfelt message in the back-of-the-scenes video, calling the task more than just a film a “divine force.”

A Glimpse behind The camera

To celebrate the wrap, the makers launched a unique video titled “International of Kantara — A Glimpse into the Making”. It showcases stunning visuals from temple units constructed on hilltops, high-octane action scenes, and actual performances of the conventional Bhuta Kola ritual. Shot in the main in Karnataka, the film promises a deeply rooted cultural experience.

Rishab’s Emotional Connection

Within the video, Rishab emotionally states, “This isn’t always only a movie; that is a divine power. Telling the story of my land has been my dream.” His deep cultural bond with the story is clear in every frame. Producer Vijay Kiragandur also called it Hombale Films’ maximum formidable project ever, each in scale and vision.

huge launch Date Locked

The movie is all set for a pan-India theatrical launch on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. With a robust emotional middle and larger-than-life visuals, Kantara: bankruptcy 1 is anticipated to make waves across the country.

A Cultural Saga

Set in historic Karnataka, the story explores the foundation of the Bhuta Kola subculture. Rishab Shetty’s position as a fierce Naga Sadhu provides a paranormal facet to this religious epic. With powerful storytelling and a rich backdrop, Kantara: chapter 1 is all set to captivate hearts once more.