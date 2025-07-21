Is Kartik Aaryan And Sreeleela’s Untitled Film Not Releasing This Year? Anurag Basu Has All The Scoop

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s untitled romance flick? Yeah, don’t expect it anytime soon. The film was supposed to drop on Diwali 2025, but apparently, that’s not happening. The team’s bumped the release to 2026. Kind of a bummer if you were hyped for it.

Now, rumour mill’s been spinning that Kartik’s movie and Mohit Suri’s recent film, Saiyaara, are both about rising music stars and messy love stories.

Some folks figured the delay was to avoid any awkward copycat talk, with rewrites and reshoots on the cards.

Is Kartik Aaryan Untitled Film Not Releasing This Year?

But Anurag Basu—he’s directing this one—said, “Nah, that’s not it.” In a recent interview, he mentioned that he’s known about Suri’s script forever. No big shock. Sure, both movies have musicians at the centre, so yeah, people are gonna compare. But Basu swears the two stories aren’t even close.

He did confirm the delay, though, and blamed it on scheduling. Kartik’s tied up with Karan Johar’s project, and Basu himself has been busy with Metro In Dino. They’re planning to get back on track soon and finish things up, but you know how that goes.

For what it’s worth, Anurag Basu had nothing but good things to say about Saiyaara after it came out. He went on X and called Mohit Suri a “rockstar,” even admitted he cried at the end. That’s some high praise.

Long story short: Kartik’s next big love story, backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, is on the back burner but still happening. Just gotta wait a bit longer.

When Kartik Aaryan quashed dating rumours with Sreeleela

Kartik Aaryan’s name just keeps popping up in the gossip columns, doesn’t it? Every time he’s seen with a co-star—be it Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, or now Sreeleela—the rumour mill goes into overdrive. Lately, it’s the whispers about Sreeleela that have really taken off. Both of them have kept pretty quiet about all the speculation, but Kartik did finally decide to clear the air about where he stands.

During a chat with Filmfare, Kartik was asked straight-up about his relationship status, especially after being linked to Janhvi and Ananya. He didn’t beat around the bush—said he’s very much single.

He admitted that there’s always a lot being said about his personal life. Sometimes there’s a grain of truth, but a lot of it is just noise. Early on, he found it weird—suddenly, people were pairing him up with anyone he was seen with, often just based on one random photo.

He said it used to catch him off guard, reading headlines about his so-called love life that he had no idea about. These days, though, he seems to have gotten used to it and knows how to handle the attention.

