Shilpa Shirodkar Shot Dead: Suniel Shetty’s Co-Star Recalls 25 Missed Calls From Parents After Fake News Of Her Death Led To Chaos

Back in the day, rumours spread like wildfire—sometimes with real consequences. Take Shilpa Shirodkar, for example. During the shoot of Raghuveer in 1995, word got out that she’d been shot dead on set.

Total chaos erupted at her home. Turns out, the whole thing was a publicity stunt cooked up by the film’s producer. No warnings, no heads-up, just a headline splashed across the papers: Shilpa Shirodkar shot dead.

When a promotional activity went wrong for Shilpa Shirodkar

Shilpa herself only found out after the fact. She was in Kullu Manali filming with Suniel Shetty, and her family was desperately trying to reach her—this was the pre-mobile phone era, after all.

When she finally got back to her room, she saw more than 20 missed calls. Her parents, understandably, were terrified. Even people watching the shoot were confused, wondering if the woman in front of them was actually Shilpa or someone else.

Later, the producer admitted it was all for promotion. Shilpa’s reaction? She just accepted it, though she did think they’d gone a bit too far.

When there was PR, no permissions

Back then, there was no formal PR, no permissions, nothing. She was the last to know what was happening. But the film did well, so she let it go.

Raghuveer’s cast featured some big names: Suniel Shetty, Suresh Oberoi, Sudha Chandran, Mohnish Bahl, Aruna Irani, Gulshan Grover, and Prem Chopra, alongside Shilpa.

Speaking of her work, Shilpa Shirodkar is all set to appear in the pan-Indian film Jatadhara. She’s also known as Namrata Shirodkar’s sister and Mahesh Babu’s sister-in-law.

Recently, she stirred things up by joining Bigg Boss 18, against her family’s wishes, but has since reconciled with them.

