Ananya Panday’s Unexpected Breakdown At Her Cousin Ahaan Panday’s Powerful Performance In ‘Saiyaara’

For any new actor, their debut film is a highly significant moment and for Ahaan Panday, it was even more special because of the heartwarming support of his family. The emotional ride of the release of his debut film ‘Saiyaara’ was beautifully captured in a YouTube vlog by his sisters Alana and her husband Ivor. Amidst the glitz and glamour, one reaction stood out—that of his cousin and star sister, Ananya Panday, whose raw, unfiltered pride has become the highlight of the day

Ananya Panday’s Unexpected Breakdown

From the moment she appeared in the vlog, it was clear that Ananya was not just a fellow celebrity but a proud family member. The video captures her emotional journey throughout the movie launch event. As Ahaan Panday spoke about his journey and thanked his family, the camera cut to Ananya, visibly tearing up. Her reaction was a powerful testament to their bond, showing a side of her that was purely a supportive and loving sister, not a star. She said, ‘I never cry’, to which her cousin Alana Pandey agreed and said, ‘She never cries’ and ‘ Even if she gives birth to her own child, she won’t cry’. Ananay’s tears are the personification of her immense love for her little brother and how proud she is to see him act on the big screen.







The Panday Family’s Emotional Rollercoaster

Ananya’s emotional display was a reflection of the collective pride felt by the entire family. The vlog shows the unbridled joy of Alana and Ivor, who captured every moment with contagious excitement. The family’s support was a recurring theme, with every member present to cheer on Ahaan. The vlog also featured Aneet Padda’s parents, who were just as visibly emotional and proud. Their simultaneous presence and big cheers for both Ahaan and Aneet, added to the supportive and loving environment, emphasizing the fact that family is number one for the Pandays regardless of how big the platform is.

About the Movie ‘Saiyaara’

‘Saiyaara,’ marks Ahaan Panday’s highly anticipated debut in Bollywood. The film also features the rising actress Aneet Padda and is produced by Dharma Productions. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is a romantic drama that follows the narrative of Krish Kapoor, an aspiring singer in the musical landscape and Vaani Batra, a former singer turned lyricist. Fate plays its cards and brings them together and from then on, their journey to love blossoms. The films is already creating significant buzz in the industry as it has emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of 2025. The film is getting appreciation for its ability to strike an emotional connection with audiences.

Within three days of its release, Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, has earned Rs 83 crore at the box office and is expected to do wonders in upcoming days.

