Mohit Suri Reveals The Real Reason Why His New Tragic Love Story Is Titled Saiyaara | NewsX Exclusive

Mohit Suri’s new directorial venture, Saiyaara, for the YRF camp has proven to be a surprise hit at the box office by earning a little over Rs 45 crore in two days.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, director Mohit Suri, who is known for his heartbreaking and tragic love stories, revealed the real reason why he kept the movie title as Saiyaara.

Here’s why Mohit Suri named his new movie Saiyaara

Speaking to NewsX, Mohit Suri revealed, “The story of how we landed on the title is almost like a script by itself. We were dabbling with many names, trying to figure out what to call it. It actually changes the way you look at your own film.”

The 44-year-old continued while citing the example of his earlier hit Aashiqui. “Honestly speaking, if I had been making a different kind of film, it could have become more about the alcoholism,” said Suri, adding, “But the minute the title became Aashiqui, it shifted focus—it became more about love. So I was very clear about that.”

Mohit Suri on Saiyaara title: I thought they were just trying to commercialise

Mohit Suri further shared with NewsX, “Normally, I make the music of my film while I’m making the film itself. But for this film, the climax song hadn’t been done yet. I remember when I met Adi, he asked about the title, and I told him, ‘That will be the title of the film.’ He was like, ‘Wow,’ and thought it was a great idea.”

He added, “We had already shot half the film as ‘Production Number 75.’ Then it was my creative producer from Yash Raj who suggested the title Saiyaara. At first, I thought they were just trying to commercialise the whole thing because there’s a popular song in YRF called Saiyaara. But then she sent me the meaning, which poetically meant ‘star-crossed lovers.’ That completely changed my perception of the title.”

Watch the full interview here:

