Who Is Aneet Padda? Saiyaara's Leading Lady And Ahaan Panday's Co-Star Once Stole Hearts With A Cute Paytm AD

Aneet Padda, the breakout star of YRF’s Saiyaara, shines alongside debutant Ahaan Pandey in Mohit Suri’s romantic drama. From appearing as an extra in Salaam Venky to leading Big Girls Don’t Cry, the 22-year-old Amritsar native is Bollywood’s newest rising star.

Aneet Padda made her Bollywood debut with YRF's Saiyaara

Last Updated: July 19, 2025 22:13:23 IST

Yash Raj Films’ latest release, Saiyaara, landed in theatres on Friday, marking a return to classic Bollywood romance under director Mohit Suri.

The film has managed to drum up considerable attention, drawing mostly positive reactions from viewers. While much has been said about Ahaan Pandey—Ananya Panday’s cousin and Chunky Panday’s nephew—his leading lady remains less known.

Who is Aneet Padda? 

Unlike Ahaan, who comes from a film family, his co-star is a true outsider, having once appeared as an extra in Kajol’s Salaam Venky before earning her place as a YRF lead.

Ahaan Pandey’s co-star in Saiyaara is Aneet Padda.

Aneet Padda, born in October 2002 in Amritsar to a middle-class family, has no industry connections. Her entry into entertainment began in her teens, juggling modelling assignments for ad campaigns alongside her studies.

She completed her Bachelor’s degree at Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi, all the while continuing her early forays into modelling.

Though many may assume Saiyaara marks her film debut, that’s not the case. In 2022, she appeared in a minor role in the Kajol film Salaam Venky.

Her first significant break, however, came in 2024 with Amazon Prime Video’s Big Girls Don’t Cry, a coming-of-age series where she acted alongside Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, and Zoya Hussain. She is known to share a close working relationship with the series’ directors, Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia, crediting them for their guidance and support.

Aneet’s talents extend beyond acting—she is also a singer. In 2024, she recorded her first song, Masoom, according to reports.

Her experience isn’t limited to films and OTT platforms; she has worked in television as well, playing a supporting role in the drama Yuva: Sapno Ka Safar.

Aneet Padda also went viral for her Paytm ad, and many remembered her for the same when the fans went to see Saiyaara in theatres. 

Aneet Padda gets praised for Saiyaara

Landing the lead in Saiyaara is undoubtedly the biggest step in her career so far. Mohit Suri and the YRF team were actively searching for a new face for this romance, and Aneet was selected from among hundreds of candidates.

Reports suggest her screen test made a significant impression, convincing not just Suri but also the decision-makers at Yash Raj Films.

Saiyaara is expected to perform strongly at the box office. With advance bookings nearing ₹10 crore and opening day estimates hitting ₹15 crore, the movie opened with ₹21.5 crore. 

Earlier today, Aneet posted a heartfelt message for Ahaan, describing him as her best friend and expressing gratitude for his presence in her life.

