Hollywood Showdown? Blake Lively’s Deposition Drama With Justin Baldoni Heats Up

In the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, dramatic turns that were taken have made lawyers for Blake Lively vehemently deny a claim of a “face-to-face showdown” during her deposition, held July 31, 2025. The high-profile drama, which stems from accusations of sexual harassment and retaliatory actions in the production of It Ends With Us, continues to spellbind Hollywood and its fans.

Nailing Down the ‘Showdown’

Lively’s lawyers slammed down on reports portraying a potentially heated, face-off deposition with Baldoni, alleging that his lawyers were leaking false information to tabloids like TMZ and Daily Mail. In a motion file on August 4, 2025, their briefs claimed that Baldoni’s side hoped to turn the deposition into a dramatic face-off by exaggerating Lively’s clothing and entourage, so that it would create wide media attention.

As a matter of fact, Lively testified across from Baldoni with several other defendants and eight attorneys, definitely not the one-on-one spectacle illustrated. The argument presented by Lively’s own lawyers indicates that this calculated headline is supposed to discredit her before unnecessary sensationalism is added over a serious case.

A Deposition Steeped in Controversy

The deposition, held in the New York office of Lively’s lawyer, was a watershed event in regard to the case she filed for sexual harassment. It was also the reporting and a smearing campaign by Baldoni during the period of production of It Ends With Us. Baldoni denies all the allegations made against him and attended the deposition, a choice that some legal experts saw as a bold power play or confidence in his innocence.

Lively’s team got a protective order to exhibit its control over location because of scary thoughts of a “public spectacle” after Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, suggested streaming the event from Madison Square Garden. Private settings, including legal teams, a court reporter, and a videographer, are aimed at maintaining decorum amid escalating tensions.

What Next in the Legal Drama?

The trial was interned for March 2026, and both Lively and Baldoni would have to testify, though cameras would not be allowed in the courtroom. Lively’s attorneys subpoenaed celebrity witnesses such as Perez Hilton and Candace Owens to probe an alleged smear campaign.

The buoyed demeanor with which Baldoni’s $400 million defamation counter suit was dismissed portends a savage defense. The Hollywood legal drama catches fate media-hunting as the battle for truth and reputation unfolds.

