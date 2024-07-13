Honeymoon Might Be Delayed For Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant, Find Out Why

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are now officially married. The pre-wedding celebrations, which began in March this year, culminated with the Lagna Vidhi on July 12, attended by renowned celebrities from India and abroad.

Up next are the Shubh Ashirwad on Saturday and a lavish reception on Sunday. However, if you’re expecting the newlyweds to jet off on a honeymoon right after, think again.

According to a source exclusively revealed to BollywoodLife, the childhood sweethearts-turned-soulmates will indeed go on a honeymoon but not immediately after the wedding festivities conclude. “They both come from traditional Gujarati families deeply rooted in their culture. There will be post-wedding rituals at both the bride’s and groom’s homes, attended by their families,” the insider shared.

The source further disclosed that both Anant and Radhika are involved in charitable causes supported by their families. “They will spend some days after the wedding engaging in philanthropic activities such as ‘sewas’, ‘daans’, and special puja rituals,” the source added. Only after completing these commitments will they embark on their honeymoon. As for the destination, there have been no discussions yet.

Prior to the wedding, Anant Ambani organized a 40-day Bhandara outside their Mumbai residence, Antilia, serving over 9000 people daily. Videos of people relishing Indian meals at the event went viral, touching hearts across the internet.

The wedding, much anticipated and talked about for months, has lived up to its grand expectations. The Ambani family hosted international celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, John Cena, and singer Rema, alongside political figures including Mamata Banerjee. Indian stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Rekha also graced the occasion, adding to its star-studded allure.

