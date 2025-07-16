LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya
Live TV
TRENDING |
Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya
Home > Entertainment > How Much Is Kriti Sanon Getting Paid For Don 3? Actress Locked For Ranveer Singh Movie After Replacing New Mum Kiara Advani

How Much Is Kriti Sanon Getting Paid For Don 3? Actress Locked For Ranveer Singh Movie After Replacing New Mum Kiara Advani

Kriti Sanon joins Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, replacing Kiara Advani, who stepped away due to her pregnancy. Filming begins in January 2026. While the leads are confirmed, Excel Entertainment is still finalizing the main antagonist for the action-packed sequel.

Kriti Sanon confirmed for Ranveer Singh Don 3
Kriti Sanon confirmed for Ranveer Singh Don 3

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 20:34:48 IST

Kriti Sanon is officially joining Don 3. After weeks of rumours, Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment has confirmed that Kriti Sanon will be taking over the lead female role, replacing Kiara Advani.

Ranveer Singh is set to play the main character, with Farhan Akhtar returning as director, just as he did for the previous Don films starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Kriti Sanon confirmed for Don 3, Replaces Kiara Advani

According to Excel Entertainment, Akhtar is currently focused on his next directorial project, Don 3, which is scheduled to begin filming in January 2026. Both Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon have been confirmed as leads.

Casting is still underway, and the studio is reportedly in discussions with a major actor for the antagonist’s role.

Originally, Kiara Advani was supposed to star alongside Ranveer Singh, but she decided to step away during her pregnancy, choosing to focus on her personal life.

This opened the door for Kriti Sanon, who had already been spotted at Excel Entertainment’s offices multiple times. She recently posted a birthday message for Ranveer Singh, hinting at their upcoming collaboration, which only added fuel to the rumours.

Now, with the official statement from Excel Entertainment, Kriti Sanon’s involvement is confirmed. This announcement comes shortly after Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their daughter on July 15, 2025, in Mumbai.

How much is Kriti Sanon getting paid for Don 3? 

Kriti Sanon usually charges Rs. 3-4 crore per movie. The Bollywood actress might get a raise for Don 3, however, it is not yet confirmed how much she is charging. NewsX will keep you posted. 

As of now, there’s no confirmation about possible cameos from Shah Rukh Khan or Priyanka Chopra in the new film. As for the main villain, reports suggest that both Vikrant Massey and Vijay Deverakonda were approached but declined due to dissatisfaction with the role’s depth.

ALSO READ: After Kiara Advani, Has Vikrant Massey Quit Ranveer Singh’s Don 3? THIS Actor Might Play The New Villain

Tags: Don 3kiara advanikriti sanonranveer singh

More News

Donald Trump Considers Firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell Over Building Renovation Dispute: Reports
Nitish Kumar Directs Teachers Vacancies Assessment: Know Who Is Eligible For 35 Percent Women Reservation In Bihar
Goldberg Slams WWE’s Treatment Of Him In Final Run, Compares To Undertaker And John Cena
JoSAA 2025 Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Out – Final List For IIT, NIT Admissions Released | Direct Link Here
Syrian Government and Druze Leaders Agree on Fresh Ceasefire
“Babasaheb’s Name Used For Loot: BJP Alleges ₹145 Crore Scam In AAP’s Jai Bhim Scheme” ACB To Investigate, AAP Reacts
Does PV Sindhu’s Form After Japan Open Spell Trouble For India’s Olympic Hopes?
Emma Watson Fans Want To See Her In F1 Sequel After Harry Potter Star Gets Banned From Driving For Six Months
Andhra Pradesh: Father Kills His Teenage Son, Buries Body; second Wife Alleges Property Dispute Behind Murder
David Lloyd Slams ‘Big Three’ As West Indies Cricket Hits New Low
How Much Is Kriti Sanon Getting Paid For Don 3? Actress Locked For Ranveer Singh Movie After Replacing New Mum Kiara Advani

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Much Is Kriti Sanon Getting Paid For Don 3? Actress Locked For Ranveer Singh Movie After Replacing New Mum Kiara Advani

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

How Much Is Kriti Sanon Getting Paid For Don 3? Actress Locked For Ranveer Singh Movie After Replacing New Mum Kiara Advani
How Much Is Kriti Sanon Getting Paid For Don 3? Actress Locked For Ranveer Singh Movie After Replacing New Mum Kiara Advani
How Much Is Kriti Sanon Getting Paid For Don 3? Actress Locked For Ranveer Singh Movie After Replacing New Mum Kiara Advani
How Much Is Kriti Sanon Getting Paid For Don 3? Actress Locked For Ranveer Singh Movie After Replacing New Mum Kiara Advani

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?