How Much Is Kriti Sanon Getting Paid For Don 3? Actress Locked For Ranveer Singh Movie After Replacing New Mum Kiara Advani

Kriti Sanon is officially joining Don 3. After weeks of rumours, Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment has confirmed that Kriti Sanon will be taking over the lead female role, replacing Kiara Advani.

Ranveer Singh is set to play the main character, with Farhan Akhtar returning as director, just as he did for the previous Don films starring Shah Rukh Khan.

According to Excel Entertainment, Akhtar is currently focused on his next directorial project, Don 3, which is scheduled to begin filming in January 2026. Both Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon have been confirmed as leads.

Casting is still underway, and the studio is reportedly in discussions with a major actor for the antagonist’s role.

Originally, Kiara Advani was supposed to star alongside Ranveer Singh, but she decided to step away during her pregnancy, choosing to focus on her personal life.

This opened the door for Kriti Sanon, who had already been spotted at Excel Entertainment’s offices multiple times. She recently posted a birthday message for Ranveer Singh, hinting at their upcoming collaboration, which only added fuel to the rumours.

Now, with the official statement from Excel Entertainment, Kriti Sanon’s involvement is confirmed. This announcement comes shortly after Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their daughter on July 15, 2025, in Mumbai.

How much is Kriti Sanon getting paid for Don 3?

Kriti Sanon usually charges Rs. 3-4 crore per movie. The Bollywood actress might get a raise for Don 3, however, it is not yet confirmed how much she is charging. NewsX will keep you posted.

As of now, there’s no confirmation about possible cameos from Shah Rukh Khan or Priyanka Chopra in the new film. As for the main villain, reports suggest that both Vikrant Massey and Vijay Deverakonda were approached but declined due to dissatisfaction with the role’s depth.

