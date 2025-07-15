After Kiara Advani, Has Vikrant Massey Quit Ranveer Singh’s Don 3? THIS Actor Might Play The New Villain

New details have emerged about Vikrant Massey’s exit from Don 3, the much-hyped action thriller headlined by Ranveer Singh. After Kiara Advani stepped out of the much-anticipated project, it turns out Vikrant also decided to walk away from the project.

Why did Vikrant Massey quit Don 3?

Vikrant Massey quitting the project has left the production in a tricky spot, especially with filming slated to begin in early 2026.

Right now, both Vijay Deverakonda and Aditya Roy Kapur are in the running to step into Vikrant’s shoes, but neither has confirmed anything publicly yet.

If insiders are to be believed, Vikrant left Don 3 voluntarily, frustrated by the lack of substance in his role as a con artist. He felt the part didn’t do justice to his talent.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “There is no doubt that Vikrant would have been phenomenal. We are certain that another actor of his calibre will step up and take this challenge head-on.”

Is Vijay Deverakonda the new villain in Don 3?

Meanwhile, social media has been buzzing with rumours—Sneh Kumar Zala even suggested Vijay Deverakonda had already signed on, but that’s yet to be confirmed by the filmmakers.

There are also reports that Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra might make cameo appearances in Don 3. According to a source, director Farhan Akhtar personally reached out to SRK, who agreed to return for a special role, despite his current commitments with another film.

Farhan is currently in London, scouting locations that’ll match the scale and ambitions of this reboot.

With Ranveer Singh stepping into the iconic Don character made famous by Shah Rukh Khan, there is significant interest in how the new film will balance respect for the original series with a new approach.

With Ranveer Singh stepping into the iconic Don character made famous by Shah Rukh Khan, there is significant interest in how the new film will balance respect for the original series with a new approach.

