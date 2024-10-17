How Rich Was Liam Payne As Compared To Former One Direction Members? Singer’s Net Worth And Annual Income Revealed

At One Direction’s height, he earned approximately $42 million annually, though his recent health issues, including a kidney infection in 2023, made touring difficult, impacting his earnings.

Liam Payne’s net worth saw a decline after his departure from One Direction, but he remained a prominent figure thanks to his solo career, lucrative deals with brands like Hugo Boss, and his work as a songwriter and producer for other artists.

Payne had been open about his struggles with addiction and how he used alcohol to cope with the pressures of fame from a young age. He experienced suicidal thoughts and dealt with alcoholism, reportedly entering rehab in 2022 after a controversial interview with Logan Paul.

What Was Liam Payne’s Net Worth?

At the time of his death, Payne’s net worth was estimated at around $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His career began after being born prematurely on August 29, 1993, in Wolverhampton, England. Despite frequent childhood illnesses, Payne excelled as a runner and boxer during his teenage years, partly as a way to handle bullying.

Beyond his athletic pursuits, Payne also had a passion for the arts. In 2005, at just 12 years old, he performed in a stage production of Saturday Night Fever and sang in front of 26,000 spectators at a local soccer match.

His first X Factor audition came in 2008, though he didn’t make it far in the competition. However, when he returned in 2010, he impressed judges with Michael Bublé’s rendition of “Cry Me a River.” Initially competing as a solo artist, Payne was eventually grouped with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson to form One Direction, propelling all five members to international stardom. He co-wrote numerous songs for the band as well.

During his time with One Direction, Payne pursued other musical ventures, collaborating with artists like Juicy J, Pharrell Williams, and Wiz Khalifa. After the band went on hiatus in 2016, he launched his solo career.

His debut single, “Strip That Down” featuring Quavo, was released in 2017 and peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Payne followed up with several singles, including “For You,” a duet with Rita Ora for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, and his debut solo album LP1 in December 2019. He continued to release music, including the single “Teardrops” in March 2024, and was reportedly working on a second album before his death.

How much did Liam Payne earn annually?

Payne contributed to writing 34 songs for One Direction and also wrote for his solo projects and other artists like HomeTown, Tom Grennan, and S-X. Before his passing, booking Payne for performances reportedly cost between $150,000 and $300,000.

At One Direction’s height, he earned approximately $42 million annually, though his recent health issues, including a kidney infection in 2023, made touring difficult, impacting his earnings.

Who’s the richest One Direction member in 2024?

Harry Styles, 30 – US$120 million

Zayn Malik, 31 – US$75 million

Niall Horan, 30 – US$70 million

Louis Tomlinson, 32 – US$70 million

Liam Payne, 31 – US$70 million