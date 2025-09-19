"I am shocked and saddened": Thalapathy Vijay condoles demise of Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 19 (ANI): Actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay extended his condolences to the family of Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar following his unfortunate demise on Thursday at the age of 46.

The actor took his last breath at the GEM Hospital in Chennai on Thursday.

“Robo Shankar was admitted to GEM Hospital, Perungudi, Chennai, on 16th September 2025 in a critical condition with a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multiorgan dysfunction secondary to a complex abdominal condition. He was managed in the critical care unit with intensive medical management,” the hospital said in a statement.

Taking to his X handle on Friday, actor Thalapathy Vijay expressed sorrow on the passing of his friend Robo Shankar. He paid tribute to the actor by calling him a “gentleman” who carved a unique place for himself from the small screen to the silver screen due to his “sense of humour.”

He wrote, “I am shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of my friend Robo Shankar. With his sense of humour, he carved a unique place for himself from the small screen to the silver screen. He was a gentleman who mingled with everyone with affection. I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends grieving the loss of my friend Robo Shankar. I pray to God that his soul may rest in peace.”

நண்பர் திரு. ரோபோ சங்கர் அவர்கள் காலமான செய்தியறிந்து அதிர்ச்சியும் வேதனையும் அடைந்தேன். தன்னுடைய நகைச்சுவை உணர்வால் சின்னத்திரை முதல் வெள்ளித்திரை வரை தனக்கெனத் தனி இடத்தை உருவாக்கிக் கொண்டவர். அனைவரிடத்திலும் அன்போடு பழகும் பண்பாளர். நண்பர் திரு. ரோபோ சங்கர் அவர்களைப்… — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) September 19, 2025

As soon as the news came out, condolences have been pouring in from the industry, with stalwarts like Kamal Haasan paying an emotional tribute.

“Robo Shankar Robo is just a pseudonym. In my dictionary, you are a human. Therefore, my younger brother. So, will you just leave me and go? You left, your job is done. My job remains unfinished. You leave tomorrow for us. Therefore, tomorrow is ours,” Haasan wrote in an emotional tribute.

ரோபோ சங்கர் ரோபோ புனைப்பெயர் தான் என் அகராதியில் நீ மனிதன் ஆதலால் என் தம்பி போதலால் மட்டும் எனை விட்டு நீங்கி விடுவாயா நீ? உன் வேலை நீ போனாய் என் வேலை தங்கிவிட்டேன். நாளையை எமக்கென நீ விட்டுச் சென்றதால் நாளை நமதே. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 18, 2025

Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar also took to her X handle and paid a tribute to Robo Shankar. “Always keeps everyone happy with his humour and works very hard to keep giving his best. Such a great great loss. My prayers to the family and friends to be strong. RIP,” she added.

Always keeps everyone happy with his humour and works very hard to keep giving his best. Such a great great loss. My prayers to the family and friends to be strong🙏🙏🙏RIP #roboshankar pic.twitter.com/t5i5oVBxnZ — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) September 18, 2025

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also condoled the demise of Robo Shankar.

“I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of actor Thiru Robo Shankar. Starting from stage performances, he expanded his journey into television and cinema, entertaining the people of Tamil Nadu. I extend my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to his bereaved family members and the film fraternity mourning his loss,” he said, in a grieving statement.

The final rites of Robo Shankar is currently taking place at the actor’s residence in Chennai.

Besides working in several films, Robo Shankar was also known for his TV appearances with shows like ‘Kings of Comedy Juniors’, ‘Kanni Theevu’, ‘Sembaruthi’, and ‘Top Cooku Dupe Cooku Season 2’.One of his best-known film roles came with Dhanush’s ‘Maari’. (ANI)

