"I found India a perfect match…": 'Shin Chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers' director Masakazu Hashimoto speaks on Indian connection

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Japan’s beloved icon, Shin Chan, is all set to land on Indian soil, bringing his friends and their chaotic dynamics back on the big screen.

Directed by Masakazu Hashimoto, best known for his ‘Crayon Shin Chan’ films, the upcoming feature titled ‘Shin Chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India’ will premiere across the country on September 26, 2025.

Ahead of its release, director Masakazu Hashimoto got candid about the film, spilling details about the plot, Indian viewers, inspiration and more.

Speaking to ANI, Hashimoto opened up about having multiple reasons behind putting India in focus. He stated, “I am a huge fan of Indian movies, which made me very fascinated towards the country. I love travelling and I usually visit the places where I work. This is when India caught my attention, and I decided to bring a story on it. I also found India to be a perfect example to present my theme around friendships and self-discovery.”

The director went on to discuss that the dance and music elements have been specifically added to cater to the Indian audiences. “I feel Indians have a lot to do with dance and music,” he added.

Expressing his high anticipation for ‘Shin Chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India’, Hashimoto said that he looks forward to how the Indian audiences would react to it. “Every country has different reactions. It was quite challenging for me to understand which portions would be well-received.”

The director revealed visiting different Indian cities for the film’s production, sharing how he came across multiple shops selling Shin Chan merchandise, which left him surprised.

As the film nears its release date, Shin Chan fans in India can look forward to connecting more deeply with the beloved character, Hashimoto said.

“When I started making this film and decided to focus on India, I really wanted the people to watch it. However, I wasn’t aware that it would actually have a theatrical opening in India. I feel very happy. In this film, we have only five minutes in Japan, and the rest of the narrative is set in India. I really wish the fans could enjoy the film,” he shared.

Reiterating his admiration for Indian films, Hashimoto also expressed a wish to know more about Indian animation.

According to the director, ‘Shin Chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India’ will follow the ‘Bo-chan’, who gets a piece of paper stuck in his nose, turning him into a tyrant. What follows next is how Shin Chan and his friends join forces to help Bo, further exploring the true meaning of friendship. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.