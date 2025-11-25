LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "I Just Walked In": Before Stardom, Dharmendra Boldly Entered Dilip Kumar's Bedroom- What Happened in 1952 Is Unbelievable

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89, leaving the film industry and millions of fans in deep mourning. In 1952, long before Dharmendra entered the Bollywood industry, he boldly made his way to Dilip Kumar’s residence and walked right in.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 25, 2025 00:57:37 IST

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89, leaving the film industry and millions of fans in deep mourning. Known as the “He-Man” of Indian cinema, he entertained audiences for over six decades with iconic performances in films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Phool Aur Patthar, and Satyakam. 

The 80-year-old shared a special bond with Dilip Kumar that transcended generations in Bollywood. While Dilip Kumar was the legendary “Tragedy King” who inspired countless actors with his intense performances, Dharmendra admired him deeply as a young aspirant. He admired Dilip Kumar so much that, on one occasion, he boldly visited his house and walked straight into his bedroom.

When did Dharmendra reach Dilip Kumar’s House? 

In 1952, long before Dharmendra entered the Bollywood industry, he boldly made his way to Dilip Kumar’s residence and walked right in. The incident is discussed in detail by Dharmendra himself in the Reminiscences section of Dilip Kumar’s autobiography. 

Dharmendra said, “Sometime in 1952, when I was in my second year of college, I travelled to Bombay from the small town of Ludhiana, in Punjab, where we lived. I had no definite plans of becoming an actor back then, but I definitely wanted to meet Dilip Kumar, whose acting in Shaheed had touched a deep emotional chord within me. For some inexplicable reason, I began to fancy that Dilip Kumar and I were siblings.”

He further added in his reminiscences, “The very next day I reached Bombay, I boldly went to his house in Bandra’s Pali Mala locality to meet him. I wasn’t stopped at the gate by anybody, and so I walked right into the house through the main door. There was a wooden staircase leading to a bedroom upstairs. Again, nobody stopped me, so I climbed up the stairs and stood at the entrance to one of the rooms.” 

How did Dilip Kumar React After Seeing Stranger Dharmendra?

Dharmendra remembered seeing a fair, slim, and handsome young man asleep on a couch. Dilip Kumar must have felt someone nearby, because he suddenly woke up, looking slightly startled.

Dharmendra said he went into shock and immediately got to a cafeteria and ordered a lassi. “As I sat there and reflected on my actions, I realised how reckless I had been by invading a star’s privacy. Even if there was no watchman at the gate or family member at home, it didn’t justify what I had done,” he said.

He further added, “I was very happy to see my idol living just the way we lived in Punjab. But then, I had blundered by taking it for granted that I did not need an introduction. This was Bombay, the big city, and the house belonged to the star Dilip Kumar!”

Bollywood Moruns Death of Dharmendra?

Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ramesh Sippy, Anil Kapoor, and many others have expressed their grief over the passing of Dharmendra. Colleagues, fans, and industry insiders have been paying heartfelt tributes, sharing memories of his legendary performances and larger-than-life personality. 

Dharmendra Cause of Death 

Dharmendra, often hailed as the “He-Man” of Bollywood for his strong on-screen persona, the actor was admired for his charisma and vitality. However, like many of his contemporaries, he faced declining health in his later years. His long-standing heart issues, which required hospital care and careful monitoring, ultimately led to his passing.

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 12:57 AM IST
