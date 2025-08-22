LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'I Would Love To Feed From You': Howard Stern Once Asked Sofia Vergara To Breastfeed Him During Interview, Creepy Interview Resurfaces

Howard Stern faces backlash after a 2003 interview with Sofía Vergara resurfaced, showing him making crude breastfeeding remarks. Fans slammed Stern as “disgusting” while praising Vergara’s composure. The clip resurfaces just as Stern’s SiriusXM contract rumours stir industry chatter.

Howard Stern is facing backlash over a resurfaced interview in which he asked Sofía Vergara to breastfeed him.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 22, 2025 03:25:45 IST

Howard Stern is catching some serious heat after an old interview resurfaced, where he asked Sofía Vergara if she’d breastfeed him. Yes, you read that right.

This awkward exchange went down back in 2003 on his radio show, and honestly, watching it now is just painful.

Howard Stern faces backlash over resurfaced creepy interview with Sofía Vergara

Right from the start, Howard Stern zeroed in on Vergara’s body, tossing out comments about her chest as soon as she took off her coat. “You do have a big chest, and I’m going to tell you something, don’t touch it,” he said, just barreling past any sense of decency. 

Sofia Vergara, visibly uncomfortable, managed a polite “Thank you very much,” but Stern wouldn’t let up. He kept making remarks about her looks, even claiming, “If I tell you your chest is attractive, you keep it.” 

When Howard Stern asked Sofia Vergara to breastfeed him

Howard Stern then took things further, asking if she’d breastfed her son. When Vergara confirmed she had, Stern blurted out, “That kid must’ve been fat from eating all that milk. I would love to feed from you.”

Sofia Vergara tried to laugh it off, but it was obvious she wasn’t amused. When she pointed out his lack of respect, Stern doubled down, making another off-colour joke about arranging for her to be pregnant so he could breastfeed.

The entire segment, filled with creepy remarks and zero self-awareness, has been making the rounds online. People are not holding back as they’re calling Stern “disgusting” and “a pig,” and honestly, it’s hard to argue with them after watching that clip.

Despite all that, it seems Sofia Vergara somehow managed to handle it with grace and even returned for another interview with Stern in 2015. Still, this old interview is haunting Stern now, especially with rumours swirling about issues at SiriusXM as his massive contract winds down. 

