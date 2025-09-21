LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Idli Kadai' trailer out: Dhanush battles Arun Vijay to protect his father's idli shack

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 15:59:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): The trailer of Dhanush’s upcoming film ‘Idli Kadai’ has finally been released, giving fans a glimpse into what they can expect from the actor’s fourth directorial venture.

The film follows Murugan (played by Dhanush), a young man passionate about building a career in hotel management. However, his dreams create a rift with his father, who runs a humble idli shack beloved by the community. When betrayal strikes, Murugan is forced to return home and defend the family’s legacy.

The two-minute trailer opens with Murugan asking his father to buy an idli grinder to make the work easier. But his father, rooted in tradition, refuses, believing the taste would not be the same. This clash between tradition and change forms the emotional core of the story.

Take a look

Directed by Dhanush, ‘Idli Kadai’ stars him in the lead, alongside Nithya Menen. The film also features ‘Maharaj’ fame actress Shalini Pandey.

Dhanush and Nithya Menen previously worked together in the 2022 hit Thiruchitrambalam.

The film is set to hit theatres on October 1.

Dhanush was last seen in Kuberaa, co-starring Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa released on June 20, 2025, and was shot in both Tamil and Telugu. The socio-drama explored themes of greed, ambition, and redemption through the journey of a beggar’s transformation.

The actor will also be seen in Tere Ishk Mein alongside Kriti Sanon. Production for the Aanand L. Rai directorial concluded in July. Described as a spiritual successor to Raanjhanaa, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 28, 2025. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: dhanushfamily-legacyhotel-managementidli-kadaiidli-shackmuruganNithya Menentradition-vs-changetrailer-release

