LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Meet the Only World’s Most Beautiful Indian Actress of 2025 on the IMDB’s List

Meet the Only World’s Most Beautiful Indian Actress of 2025 on the IMDB’s List

Recently, an IMDB user-created list for 2025 was released, and among the most beautiful actresses across the globe, only one Indian actress stands...

List of the top 10 most beautiful and gorgeous actresses in the world as per IMDB. (Representative Image: Pinterest)
List of the top 10 most beautiful and gorgeous actresses in the world as per IMDB. (Representative Image: Pinterest)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: August 14, 2025 16:29:09 IST

When it comes to beauty, Indian cinema has no shortage of stunning faces. Recently, an IMDB user-created list for 2025 was released, and among the most beautiful actresses across the globe, only one Indian actress stands out and made it to the top 10. Let’s take a look at who is the world’s most beautiful only Indian actress. 

 

According to IMDB user-created list of 2025, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon topped the list of most beautiful women. It’s indeed a proud moment for the nation, and it’s not the first time she has made us proud. In 2019, she was featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list. Her achievements are nothing short of remarkable. 

Meet the Only World’s Most Beautiful Indian Actress of 2025 on the IMDB’s List

Kriti Sanon’s Early Life 

Kriti Sanon was born on 27 July 1990 in New Delhi. Her father, Rahul Sanon, is a chartered accountant and her mother is a physics professor. She completed her schooling from Delhi Public School, and later she secured a degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida.

 

Kriti Sanon- Model Before Debut 

Kriti Sanon worked as a fashion model before entering into acting career. She was also a very successful model when she made her debut with Nenokkadine and Heropanti alongside Mahesh Babu and Tiger Shroff, respectively. Her next-door-girl role in Heropanti gained her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. 

 

Kriti Sanon’s Best Career Movies 

After her debut, Kriti Sanon starred in many successful movies, including Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Luka Chuppi (2019), Dilwale (2015), and Housefull 4 (2019). But there is one movie that proved to be a turning point in her career is Mimi. Her role as a surrogate mother gained her the National Film Award and the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. 

List of the top 10 most beautiful and gorgeous actresses in the world: 

  1. Margot RobbieMeet the Only World’s Most Beautiful Indian Actress of 2025 on the IMDB’s List
  2. Shailene Woodley
  3. Dilraba Dilmurat
  4. Nancy McDonie
  5. Kriti Sanon
  6. Hania AamirMeet the Only World’s Most Beautiful Indian Actress of 2025 on the IMDB’s List
  7. Julia Butters
  8. Mckenna Grace
  9. Chloë Grace Moretz
  10. Ariel Winter
Tags: home-hero-pos-9IMDB user-created listKirti Sanon mimikriti sanonmimimost beautiful actress in worldmost beautiful bollywood actressmost beautiful indian actress

RELATED News

NewJeans Vs. ADOR Drama Continues! Mediation Fails, What’s Next?
A Final Symphony Of Destruction: Megadeth Announces Farewell Album And Tour
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
Daily Horoscope For August 15, 2025: Only You Can Make It Or Break It Today
Sabrina Carpenter’s Dream Comes True As She Becomes The Only Feature On Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Hints At Putin-Zelenskyy Meet In Alaska – Could Peace In Ukraine Finally Be Possible?
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Pidilite Shine as High-Volume Stocks Drive Indian Markets
Barack Obama Personally Reaches Out To Zohran Mamdani After NYC Primary Win – Here Is What He Told Him
Global Battle Against Dog Bites: From Bhutan’s Sterilisation Milestone to Cambodia’s Mass Vaccination Drive
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
India Rules Out De-Dollarisation in BRICS, Emphasises Local Currency Trade
Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?
46 Dead, 100 injured as Cloudburst Devastates J&K’s Chositi on Machail Mata Pilgrimage Route
Sabrina Carpenter’s Dream Comes True As She Becomes The Only Feature On Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’
‘It Was Always The Temple’s Information Centre’…: Whistleblower’s New Disclosure In Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
Meet the Only World’s Most Beautiful Indian Actress of 2025 on the IMDB’s List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet the Only World’s Most Beautiful Indian Actress of 2025 on the IMDB’s List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet the Only World’s Most Beautiful Indian Actress of 2025 on the IMDB’s List
Meet the Only World’s Most Beautiful Indian Actress of 2025 on the IMDB’s List
Meet the Only World’s Most Beautiful Indian Actress of 2025 on the IMDB’s List
Meet the Only World’s Most Beautiful Indian Actress of 2025 on the IMDB’s List

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?