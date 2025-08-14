Meet the Only World’s Most Beautiful Indian Actress of 2025 on the IMDB’s List

When it comes to beauty, Indian cinema has no shortage of stunning faces. Recently, an IMDB user-created list for 2025 was released, and among the most beautiful actresses across the globe, only one Indian actress stands out and made it to the top 10. Let’s take a look at who is the world’s most beautiful only Indian actress.

According to IMDB user-created list of 2025, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon topped the list of most beautiful women. It’s indeed a proud moment for the nation, and it’s not the first time she has made us proud. In 2019, she was featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list. Her achievements are nothing short of remarkable.





Kriti Sanon’s Early Life

Kriti Sanon was born on 27 July 1990 in New Delhi. Her father, Rahul Sanon, is a chartered accountant and her mother is a physics professor. She completed her schooling from Delhi Public School, and later she secured a degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida.

Kriti Sanon- Model Before Debut

Kriti Sanon worked as a fashion model before entering into acting career. She was also a very successful model when she made her debut with Nenokkadine and Heropanti alongside Mahesh Babu and Tiger Shroff, respectively. Her next-door-girl role in Heropanti gained her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Kriti Sanon’s Best Career Movies

After her debut, Kriti Sanon starred in many successful movies, including Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Luka Chuppi (2019), Dilwale (2015), and Housefull 4 (2019). But there is one movie that proved to be a turning point in her career is Mimi. Her role as a surrogate mother gained her the National Film Award and the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

List of the top 10 most beautiful and gorgeous actresses in the world: