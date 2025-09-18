"India rests in his heart": Kailash Kher pays a musical tribute to PM Modi ahead of birthday-special concert in Surat
"India rests in his heart": Kailash Kher pays a musical tribute to PM Modi ahead of birthday-special concert in Surat

"India rests in his heart": Kailash Kher pays a musical tribute to PM Modi ahead of birthday-special concert in Surat

"India rests in his heart": Kailash Kher pays a musical tribute to PM Modi ahead of birthday-special concert in Surat

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 01:45:07 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 17 (ANI): Singer Kailash Kher is offering a musical tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday in Surat city.

Speaking to ANI, Kailash Kher shared details about his scheduled show in Surat, planned in honour of the Prime Minister, further offering an insight into the lyrics of the song dedicated to PM Modi.

“It is such a joyous occasion. Eight years ago, we did a similar event in Surat on PM Modi’s birthday, and we have come back again to celebrate his special day. Today’s concert is dedicated to the ‘Swachata Mahanayak’, as PM Modi calls them,” Kher said.

The singer went on to emphasise that the entire country resides in the Prime Minister’s heart, adding that the song is a gift to the government.

“When we found out that Surat has emerged on the top spot in terms of cleanliness and air index, we decided to give such a gift in music,” Kailash Kher said.

Further in the conversation, the singer touched upon how there has been a growth in awareness among people towards the country, religion, devotion, and duties.

“When the country is empowered, it leads to the elimination of poverty and hunger. PM Modi led the mission to remove poverty and then strengthened the concept of cleanliness,” he stated.

Kailash Kher, along with his band, Kailasa, will be performing live on September 17, 2025, at the Indoor Stadium in Surat, Gujarat. “I along with my band Kailasa will be performing a soulful musical evening dedicated to the true heroes of cleanliness,” he previously wrote in an Instagram post.

On the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several prominent figures from the Indian film industry extended their heartfelt wishes to him.

Among those extending greetings were actors Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, and Ayushmann Khurrana. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

"India rests in his heart": Kailash Kher pays a musical tribute to PM Modi ahead of birthday-special concert in Surat

"India rests in his heart": Kailash Kher pays a musical tribute to PM Modi ahead of birthday-special concert in Surat
"India rests in his heart": Kailash Kher pays a musical tribute to PM Modi ahead of birthday-special concert in Surat
"India rests in his heart": Kailash Kher pays a musical tribute to PM Modi ahead of birthday-special concert in Surat
"India rests in his heart": Kailash Kher pays a musical tribute to PM Modi ahead of birthday-special concert in Surat

