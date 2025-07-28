Inside Parmeet Sethi and Archana Puran Singh’s 30-Year Marriage: The Truth About Their Fights and Love

To the outside world, Parmeet Sethi and Archana Puran Singh have always looked like one of Bollywood’s fun, sorted couples. Who have been together for the longest time and are seen to always be happy.

Parmeet Sethi on Marriage Challenges With Archana Puran Singh

Jokes, smiles, easy chemistry. But Parmeet’s recent admission pulls back the curtain on something that was practically a fact for the viewers. “We were fighting a lot,” he said in an interview. Not screaming, breaking-things kind of fights. Just quiet, persistent tension. “There were long stretches where we weren’t really hearing each other. Everything became a trigger.”

From Early Days to Today: How Parmeet and Archana Navigated Love and Career

They met at a party in the early ‘90s. Archana was already acting in big films ,Jalwa, Agneepath, later Raja Hindustani. Parmeet hadn’t yet played Kuljeet in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge the arrogant fiancé audiences loved to hate. They connected, moved in together and it was considered a big thing back then in the 90’s, and married quietly in 1992 and have been together since then.

Their careers moved in different directions; she leaned into comedy and television (The Kapil Sharma Show), he shifted behind the camera, writing and directing. They worked together in Badal and Wedding Pullav, but mostly lived different professional lives.

Still, the fights came. Ego, frustration, miscommunication. “We didn’t consider quitting, but we definitely drifted,” Parmeet shared. Drifting apart is something that is something very common nowadays when it comes to relationships especially the longer ones

Archana, in her usual blunt way, once said: “We were never the perfect couple. But we were stubborn. And that helped.”

Some couples stay together because everything is smooth. Others, like Parmeet and Archana, stay because they believe it’s still worth the effort — even on the hard days.

