Mahesh Bhatt Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Loves Alia Bhatt’s Go-Getter Attitude: ‘She’s Made Of Different Stuff’

Alia Bhatt gears up for action thriller Alpha with Sharvari Wagh and a cameo in War 2, joining Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in YRF’s spy universe

Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt and Raha

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 28, 2025 20:18:17 IST

Alia Bhatt’s schedule barely allows her a breather these days. Fresh off her role as Vedang Raina’s older sister in Jigra (2024), she’s already preparing for her next project, an action film called Alpha, alongside Sharvari Wagh.

Mahesh Bhatt reveals what Ranbir Kapoor thinks of Alia Bhatt

Before Alpha hits theatres, she’ll make a cameo in War 2—joining the YRF spy universe with Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR.

Outside of work, Alia’s personal life is just as eventful. She’s balancing her career with being a wife to Ranbir Kapoor and mother to their daughter Raha.

In a recent interview, her father, director Mahesh Bhatt, spoke candidly about the changes he’s seen in Alia since she became a mother.

“I see a new depth in her”

On The Himanshu Mehta Show, he said, “I see a new depth in her. With this young girl becoming a mother, there’s a coming-of-age of a different kind, a different kind of maturity in her. I’m also looking forward to her new films which would be coming out now.”

Mahesh Bhatt also touched on Ranbir’s perspective, mentioning Ranbir’s admiration for Alia’s drive. “He says, ‘Alia is made of different stuff.’ When I ask him, ‘What do you mean?,’ he says, ‘Her ambition to do more and more and more is unbelievably astounding!’ While he’s a person who’s very laid-back and comforted, and he just wants to do enough. She’s a go-getter.”

Looking ahead, Alia’s not slowing down. Along with her cameo in War 2 and her lead role in Alpha, she’s set to reunite onscreen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming project, Love & War, which is currently in production. 

Tags: alia bhattalphamahesh bhattranbir kapoor

