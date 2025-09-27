Inside Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco’s Lavish California Wedding: Guests Spoiled With Dollar 3,500-Per-Night Luxury Hotel

They have pretty much said that their marriage will be on Saturday, September 27, 2025, and so the wedding buzz has already turned Santa Barbara into the Hollywood focus. Pop star Selena Gomez and record producer Benny Blanco is indeed going to wed this weekend as love is in the California air.

From pop star to mogul, Selena Gomez is preparing to tie the knot with her Grammy-winning producer fiancé, and they engineered a private affair inside the celebrity enclave: Santa Barbara. Reports suggest that the wedding is being held at some secluded private estate, covered up in such secrecy that guests will just be whisked to the exact venue at the last minute.

Such a degree of privacy, probably including a six-figure security budget, will probably show how much the couple longs for such a meaningful and intimate celebration, far removed from the eyes of the world. What the bride will wear and what the dish will be still remain locked away, but the fact that some of the extravagant plans are leaking out does confirm the sheer luxury of the entire affair: guest accommodation.

Five-Star Guest Accommodations: The $3,500 Nightly Stays

The couple blocked off the El Encanto Hotel, a five-star resort perched in the hills and offering stunning panoramic vistas of the Pacific Ocean. The total temporary takeover ensures maximum discretion and comfort to their exclusive guest list.

Suites at this lavish property are understood to come at a premium, with rates running up to $3,500 a night Well worth the investment securing in whole for the wedding weekend- in getting all their A-list guests, including confirmed attendees Taylor Swift and Paris Hilton, the privacy of having the resort-within-a-resort. That commitment to their friends’ comfort perfectly reflects the couple’s vision for the big day, which is “super-relaxed but meaningful.”

The Star-Studded Guest Roster and Wedding Secrecy Protocol

Guests of honor will include the brightest among stars like Steve Martin and Martin Short from Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building cast. But Taylor Swift’s expected appearance-dampened by hype because she directly entered the scene from California-makes the occasion even more newsworthy. That Woods and Gomez have a close friendship speaks to the genuine nature of the event, however, under a heavy canopy of security.

A comprehensive secrecy plan laid in place by a well-regarded wedding planner required the transport of over 170 guests from the El Encanto to the undisclosed private estate, fashioning the weekend as a very exclusive, curated experience for celebrating their love away from prying eyes.

