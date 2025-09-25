LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Rihanna's Baby Girl Name Is Out, And It's Not What You'd Expect

Rihanna’s Baby Girl Name Is Out, And It’s Not What You’d Expect

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome their third child and first daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers. The unique name honors A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s Irish heritage, joining siblings RZA and Riot in the famous ‘R’ name legacy, making the Mayers-Fenty family pop culture’s ultimate trio.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby Girl Rocki Irish Mayers, Continuing Iconic ‘R’ Name Tradition (Pc: Instagram)
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby Girl Rocki Irish Mayers, Continuing Iconic ‘R’ Name Tradition (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 25, 2025 11:26:23 IST

Rihanna, the worldwide superstar and Fenty mogul, has now welcomed the expansion of her family with the birth of her third child and first daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, with partner A$AP Rocky. The announcement of the arrival of the newest member into the Mayers-Fenty families on September 13, 2025, sent shockwaves of excitement through fans all over the world. The new “It” family of pop culture continues their tradition of unique “R” names, with baby Rocki joining older brothers, RZA Athelston and Riot Rose.

The exciting news, with a sweet first photo of the mother-daughter duo, was shared by the proud parents on social media and has now hoisted them into the ranks of Hollywood’s most beloved and stylish families. After debuting her pregnancy with a stunning pinstripe ensemble at the 2025 Met Gala, Rihanna completes her trio, a long-expressed wish by the Barbadian crooner.

The ‘R’ Name Legacy

Thus, they have continued a lovely and meaningful family-naming pattern with Rocki Irish Mayers. The first name is again ‘R’ with an alliteration; it is widely considered a sweet tribute for her father A$AP Rocky, whose own stage name pays homage to his given name, Rakim Mayers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)



The use of “Rocki” is a gentler, feminine take on her dad’s formidable name, thus creating an instantaneous and undeniable bond. The lengthening of the ‘R’ name legacy secures an identity for all three children.

Irish Heritage and Meaning

From a sly homage to her father, Irish carries a slightly heavier and far more significant connotation: it is said to represent Rihanna’s own complex and diverse heritage, as her father Ronald Fenty is of African, Irish, English, and Scottish descent. ‘Irish’ is lyrical and soft, adding depths of meaning and connection with Rihanna’s maternal lineage to ‘Rocki.’

As the couple gets used to a life as their own family of five, once again, these new parents have captured the world’s attention, not only with their fashion but also for the beautiful and unique meaning behind their latest baby’s name.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Expecting First Child, Official Announcement Ends Months Of Rumors

Tags: rihannaRihanna baby girlRocki Irish Mayers

Rihanna’s Baby Girl Name Is Out, And It’s Not What You’d Expect

