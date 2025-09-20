Intervision 2025: India Marks Historic Presence At Intervision International Music Contest 2025

India is preparing to make a historic mark at Intervision 2025 – International Music Contest, one of the world’s most prestigious cultural showcases, scheduled to take place on 20 September 2025 at the Live Arena in Novoivanovskoye near Moscow, Russia.

You can tune into NewsX to watch the competition live at 10:30 PM IST.

This year’s contest will feature participants from 23 countries, including BRICS nations, CIS states, Latin America, the Middle East, and the USA. The event, organized under the patronage of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, highlights cultural diplomacy, music, and international cooperation.

❤️ The day has come!

Tonight — the Grand Final of Intervision’25!

🌟 19:15 — Star Walk (VK)

🎥 20:00 — Live from LIVE Arena (VK Video)

🎤 20:30 — The Main Show (Channel One, YouTube, intl. TV) 23 countries. One stage. One unforgettable night! #Intervision25 pic.twitter.com/W2hIJNckmw — Intervision 2025 (@intervisionwld) September 20, 2025

Historic Indian Participation at Intervision 2025

For the first time, India will be represented at multiple levels in the contest:

Jury Member: Dr. Jaan Nissar Lone, renowned Bollywood composer, producer, and founder of ARMS Record Label Private Limited / AR Music Studios, appointed as the first-ever Indian jury member at Intervision.

Contestant: Rauhan Malik, Kashmiri singer, producer, and composer, who will represent India by performing his celebrated track “Ishq.”

Co-Host: Stefy Patel, Indian actress and international model, joining as one of the official hosts of the contest.

This combined presence signals India’s growing influence on the global cultural stage and marks a milestone for Indian music and performing arts.

Rauhan Malik to Represent India with “Ishq”

Kashmiri singer, producer, and composer Rauhan Malik will take center stage to perform “Ishq,” representing India before an international audience. Malik is known for blending folk, pop, and rock to create a contemporary sound deeply rooted in the traditions of Kashmir.

It touches your soul and won’t let go! 🔥

Already tomorrow you will be able to hear the contest song “ISHQ” performed by singer Rauhan Malik, representing India at “Intervision’25” 🇮🇳 Please support this anthem to love with our hearts ❤️ in the comments 👇#Intervision2025 pic.twitter.com/g5bnfl572X — Intervision 2025 (@intervisionwld) September 10, 2025

His breakthrough came in 2019 with the release of Raasta under Stalwart Music Factory, which he co-founded. Since then, his music has won global recognition. His 2024 track Ishq has surpassed 300 million streams on one platform and over 3 billion views across multiple digital channels, making him one of the most celebrated young artists in the Indian music scene.

Rauhan Malik’s music reflects his Kashmiri heritage, modern sensibilities, and versatility across genres. Beyond performing, he has been teaching vocals, guitar, and composition for more than a decade while simultaneously pursuing studies in performing arts in Delhi and at the Asian Academy of Film in Noida.

Malik actively performs at major concert venues and festivals across India and has gained popularity among the Kashmiri diaspora abroad. His presence at Intervision 2025 represents not only his personal milestone but also the global recognition of Kashmiri and Indian music.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Rauhan Malik and his team shared their excitement ahead of the contest.

When asked why they believe they were chosen to represent India at Intervision 2025, Rauhan responded:

“One of the reasons is because of the song that we made, and the name is Ishq. It got really popular all across the world and has a lot of streams on Spotify. It gave us a really good representation, so probably that’s why we are here. We are really excited to be on stage.”

The interview highlighted the confidence and cultural pride of the Rauhan Malik Collective, who see their participation as both a personal and national achievement.

Dr. Jaan Nissar Lone Becomes First Indian Jury Member

For the first time in Intervision’s history, an Indian musician has been selected to the international jury. Dr. Jaan Nissar Lone, acclaimed Bollywood composer and producer, will serve as India’s official jury member.

Meet the Indian member of our jury — producer Jaan Nissar Lone 🇮🇳

Co-organizer and Media partners from India at our contest: Co-organizer: ARMS Record Label Private Limited / AR Music Studios.

Information partner: NewsX.

RoshanSpace Brandcom. Greet Jaan with 👍… pic.twitter.com/IqGt0BXfO8 — Intervision 2025 (@intervisionwld) September 1, 2025

Lone is the founder of ARMS Record Label Private Limited / AR Music Studios (Mumbai), which has now also been appointed as the first-ever Indian co-organiser of Intervision. His entry onto the jury not only reflects his artistic excellence but also India’s rising global cultural presence.

His Bollywood compositions include Rubaru (Ginny Weds Sunny) and Allah Teri Kya Shaan Hai, alongside independent hits like Harmukh Bartal, Salam-e-Wazwane, and Dilbaro – Portrait of Love. Lone is widely respected for blending classical, folk, and contemporary sounds into powerful global music narratives.

As the Global President of the BRICS Culture Media Forum, Lone advocates for cultural exchange and peace through art. He expressed gratitude to the Intervision organizers, particularly Tatiana Seliverstova, for shaping the contest into a global cultural platform.

He said:

“We are determined to make India shine at Intervision 2025 and to showcase the artistic strength of our country on this global stage. This is not just about competition; it is about cultural dialogue and pride.”

Feroz Hussain – India Delegation Head at Intervision 2025

He said, “India has immense potential, and Russia offers us wide scope for cultural collaboration. It was important for India to participate in a global cultural program in Moscow. We are eager to connect with people from across the world, and we are confident and excited about the possibility of winning.”

Stefy Patel to Co-Host Intervision 2025

Adding to India’s honor, Stefy Patel, Indian actress, model, and international presenter, has been announced as one of the official hosts of the contest. She will share the stage with acclaimed Chinese presenter Lay (Meng Lei).

Stefy Patel is a well-recognized name in Indian entertainment. She won Miss Teen International 2016, was a finalist at Femina Miss India 2018, and began her film career with Ninnu Thalachi (2019). She went on to act in films including #AV31.

Speaking about her role, Stefy Patel said:

“It is a great honor to host Intervision 2025. As a presenter, I see myself as a bridge between the artists and the audience, creating an atmosphere of unity and celebration. I look forward to showcasing the diversity of talents and strengthening cultural ties between India and the world.”

Indian Partners and Collaborations

India’s presence at Intervision 2025 has been further strengthened with official partnerships:

Co-Organiser: ARMS Record Label Private Limited / AR Music Studios (Mumbai)

Media Partner: NewsX

Outdoor Media Partner: Roshan Space Brandcom (Mumbai)

This collaboration ensures strong Indian representation not only on stage but also in the organizational and promotional aspects of the contest.

About Intervision 2025

Intervision 2025 is officially known as the Intervision International Music Contest 2025. The event will be held at the Live Arena, Moscow, on 20 September 2025. Unlike the original Intervision contest, this revived edition is organized with a new format and a fresh set of participating countries.

The contest, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko under a decree by President Vladimir Putin, is expected to become one of the leading platforms for cultural diplomacy, musical exchange, and global artistic excellence.

With the world watching, India’s music and performing arts community now looks ahead with pride and anticipation, wishing the delegation success as they take the global stage.