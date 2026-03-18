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Home > Entertainment News > Invincible Season 4

Invincible Season 4

Invincible Season 4 premieres March 18, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video with three episodes. Mark Grayson faces rising Viltrumite threats as new antagonists emerge. Watch worldwide with synchronized streaming, 12 AM PT in the US, 12:30 PM IST in India, and 6 PM AEDT in Australia.

Invincible Season 4 Part 1 Premiere
Invincible Season 4 Part 1 Premiere

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: March 18, 2026 14:45:15 IST

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Invincible Season 4

Invincible Season 3 will make its official debut on March 18, 2026, which marks the long-awaited comeback of the R-rated animated show. Amazon Prime Video continues its successful third season with a hybrid release strategy, which has become their standard approach. 

The launch day will present fans with an extensive three-episode release, which enables them to fully explore the rising cosmic threats. The story begins three weeks after the Season 3 finale, which shows Mark Grayson becoming Earth’s main protector as the Viltrumite Empire threat continues to grow.

The first three episodes of the eight-episode season will establish a new superhero narrative, which will continue to unfold on a weekly basis.

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Global Streaming Timings and Distribution Logistics

The worldwide rollout for the first three episodes is synchronized to ensure fans across the globe can experience the premiere simultaneously. 

For international viewers, this translates to 7:00 AM GMT in the United Kingdom, 12:30 PM IST in India, and 6:00 PM AEDT in Australia.

The show is easily accessible because it is an exclusive Amazon Prime Video original. Viewers must have an active Prime membership to stream the content, which will be available across all compatible devices, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, and mobile applications.

The Grayson family’s personal matters drive the narrative forward while Cecil Stedman uses GDA tactics, and Atom Eve undergoes her character evolution to create emotional tension that counteracts the show’s intense combat.

Also Read: Timothee Chalamet Reveals Gritty First Official Look as Paul Atreides in Dune 3, Fans Speculate on Epic Challenges Ahead

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 4:43 AM IST
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Tags: Amazon Prime VideoInvincible Season 4Mark Grayson

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Invincible Season 4

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Invincible Season 4

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Invincible Season 4
Invincible Season 4
Invincible Season 4
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