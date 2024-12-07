Is AR Rahman Really Taking A Year-Long Break After Divorce? Son Reveals The Truth!

After the recent separation of music composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu, rumors surfaced that Rahman would take a year-long sabbatical following the divorce. However, these speculations were quickly shot down by Rahman’s son, AR Ameen, who took to Instagram to clarify the situation. Ameen posted a screenshot of the news article reporting […]

After the recent separation of music composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu, rumors surfaced that Rahman would take a year-long sabbatical following the divorce. However, these speculations were quickly shot down by Rahman’s son, AR Ameen, who took to Instagram to clarify the situation.

Ameen posted a screenshot of the news article reporting Rahman’s alleged break, calling it “Fake News.” He explicitly stated, “This is false,” effectively putting the rumors surrounding his father’s time off to rest.

The couple’s split was announced in November 2024, shocking fans and the media alike. Rahman and Banu had been married for 29 years, having tied the knot on March 12, 1995. Their divorce, just one year before their 30th wedding anniversary, was met with an outpouring of support and sympathy from fans.

TAKE A LOOK AT AMEEN’S INSTA STORY:



In the hours following the announcement, the couple’s children – Khatija Rahman, Raheema Rahman, and AR Ameen – asked for privacy during this difficult time. Khatija and Raheema both shared messages on their Instagram Stories, urging the public to respect their family’s privacy. AR Ameen also made a statement, expressing the family’s desire for peace during this time.

Meanwhile, AR Rahman himself posted a poignant message on his X (formerly Twitter) account, reflecting on the end of his marriage. He wrote, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again.” Rahman’s message also included the hashtag #arrsairaabreakup, which many netizens felt was unnecessary, especially considering the sensitive nature of the situation.

In light of the recent rumors, Ameen’s denial about his father taking a break offers some clarity, with the family continuing to ask for respect and privacy during this trying time.

