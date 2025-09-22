Is Eurovision 2026 In Trouble? Tensions Over Israel’s Participation, Russia Launches Alternate Competition ‘Intervision’

Austria’s Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger has appealed to European nations not to boycott the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, which will take place in Vienna. The appeal comes after Spain’s state broadcaster RTVE announced it would withdraw from the event if Israel participates, joining the Netherlands, Slovenia, Iceland and Ireland, who made similar pledges. Belgian broadcaster VRT has also expressed concerns.

Meinl-Reisinger said in her letter to the six countries that boycotts would cause division and prevent dialogue without easing the humanitarian situation in Gaza. She called for unity within the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Austria’s foreign minister said she is “deeply concerned” about a rift within the EBU over Israel’s participation. She argued that excluding Israel or refusing to take part would “deepen discord and preclude opportunities for dialogue between artists and the public.”

Meinl-Reisinger acknowledged the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza but stressed that Eurovision is not the right platform for sanctions. She said cultural boycotts would not improve the ground situation or provide solutions. Instead, she urged participating nations to maintain political neutrality in the contest.

Israel’s Participation Sparks Fresh Controversy

Israel’s entry in Eurovision has faced repeated calls for exclusion since the Gaza war began in October 2023. In the 2024 contest in Malmö, protests erupted over Israel’s song “October Rain,” which was later changed to “Hurricane” after EBU deemed its lyrics political.

Eden Golan’s performances faced booing from the audience. At Eurovision 2025 in Basel, protests continued during rehearsals, and more than 70 former contestants signed a letter demanding Israel’s exclusion. Critics accused EBU of double standards, pointing out Russia’s suspension in 2022, while Israel remained in the competition despite the conflict.

Several Hollywood actors and filmmakers have announced a boycott of Israel’s state-funded film industry in protest against the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Their move comes as Israel’s Cultural Minister also threatens the country’s film and television academy.

At the Emmy Awards on Sunday, actor Javier Bardem appeared on the red carpet wearing a keffiyeh, the traditional black-and-white Palestinian scarf. Speaking to Variety, Bardem declared, “Here I am today denouncing the genocide in Gaza.” He joined Emma Stone, Joaquin Phoenix, Mark Ruffalo, and more than 4,000 others who signed a pledge led by the group Film Workers for Palestine. Earlier this week, a UN commission of inquiry stated that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, a charge Israel has rejected while dismissing the commission members as “Hamas proxies.”

Bardem said he could not work with film companies or institutions that he believes justify or whitewash Israel’s actions. “The targets are those film companies and institutions that are complicit and are whitewashing or justifying the genocide of Israel and its apartheid regime,” he explained. During the Emmy ceremony, actress Hannah Einbinder, who won the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy, voiced her support for Palestine from the stage by shouting, “Free Palestine!”

Broadcasters Threaten to Pull Out of 2026 Contest

For the Vienna 2026 edition, several broadcasters have taken a strong stance. Iceland’s RÚV, Spain’s RTVE, Ireland’s RTÉ, the Netherlands’ AVROTROS and Slovenia’s RTVSLO said they may not participate if Israel is allowed in the contest.

These statements followed earlier tensions during the 2025 event, where Israel secured the public vote and finished second overall. Investigations later revealed that Israel’s government advertising agency ran a campaign to boost votes for its contestant Yuval Raphael. Following the findings, some broadcasters, including Spain, called on the EBU to reform the voting system before the next contest.

Eurovision has long promoted its apolitical identity, but recent controversies have challenged that stance. In 2019, calls for a boycott were raised by pro-Palestinian groups, with Icelandic band Hatari even displaying the Palestinian flag during the live final. The EBU fined Iceland’s broadcaster €5,000 for the protest. In recent years, demonstrations outside Eurovision venues have grown, especially during the 2024 and 2025 editions. Austria now faces the challenge of hosting a politically divided event in 2026, with several broadcasters threatening withdrawal. Despite the disputes, the EBU has not confirmed any change in Israel’s participation status.

Intervision 2025 Winner Declared

After a three-decade hiatus, the Intervision Song Contest made a grand return on September 20, 2025, at Moscow’s Live Arena. The event, which gathered 23 artists from 23 countries, saw Vietnamese pop star Duc Phuc win the top prize, taking home a crystal trophy and a 30 million RUB prize.

Duc Phuc’s performance of “Phu Dong Thien Vuong” captivated the 11,000-strong crowd. His performance earned him 422 points, a commanding 49 points ahead of the runner-up.

India marked its debut at the prestigious contest with a significant presence both on and off the stage. Kashmiri singer, producer, and composer Rauhan Malik represented the nation, delivering a powerful rendition of his song “Ishq” that secured a 12th-place finish out of 23 countries.

Watch here if you missed it!