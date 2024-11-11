Is Hera Pheri 3 In The Making? Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty Spotted Together At Airport

The Hera-Pheri trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal together were spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport recently heading to Surat.

The Hera-Pheri trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal together were spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport recently heading to Surat. Is Hera-Pheri 3 in finally happening?

As soon as the trio was spotted together, fans started cheering their names and the paparazzis started getting their best shots!

The three iconic characters from Hera Pheri, Raju (Akshay Kumar), Shyam (Suniel Shetty), and Babu Bhaiya (Paresh Rawal) with smiles, waived goodbye.

But what is the Surat connection?

Though the audience is eagerly waiting to watch the third sequel of the Hera Pheri series, the actual reason for the actors heading to Surat, was not for that!

Akshay Kumar had invited his past colleagues to his Martial Arts Academy where he was celebrating years-long friendship with all. The three have shared silver screen space in two successful films of the franchise; first Hera Pheri was directed by Priyadarshan whilePhir Hera Pheri was by late Neeraj Vora.

Fans demand “Hera Pheri 3 Banao!”(Make Hera Pheri 3)

Netizens were clear what they want from this trio, not a sweet reunion but the third sequel of iconic comedy film Hera Pheri. A user requested, “Hera Pheri 3 banao”, and another fan exclaimed, “The way Akshay turned Babu Bhaiya’s head!”. The internet is full of speculations that the reunion of the three might be an indication that Hera Pheri 3 is ultimately going to happen, something that has been floating around for years.

What’s Ahead for Trio?

Though a new Hera Pheri is no way near in the making! The film lovers will be pleased to see Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh on the screen doing something.

They will be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy Welcome to The Jungle starring Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Rajpal Yadav, and Johny Lever.

For one, Akshay Kumar will be seen with Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan, and Veer Paharia in the aerial action war-drama Sky Force, directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur. With Jolly LLB 3, he will return to the courtroom opposite Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, and Saurabh Shukla. Fans can also find him in cameos in two big regional films— the Kannada epic-drama Kannappa, where he plays Lord Shiva, and the Marathi historical drama Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, wherein he will be playing the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Hera Pheri released in the year 2000 stands as a cult film for some years now, earning one of the most famous franchises in Bollywood comedy. The sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, which released in 2006 just cemented their reign in the hearts of the fans.

